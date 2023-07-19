Moms always know how to hype their children, it’s the best feeling. But deep down they know us, they know us well. So they also know our abilities and weaknesses. They are also the only people who manage to leave us with reality checks – it’s almost savage. And a Twitter post about a desi mom has left us questioning our abilities.
A Twitter user, @dumyboyfriend, shared a picture of plastic bag containing some orange dal. I say, orange, because that’s exactly the point of this post. He also wrote that his mother handed him a sample of the dal, because she didn’t trust him to buy the right kind. And well, it’s an honest representation of trust issues, so honest, it hurts.
This is also quite the strategy. But it says so much about our mothers, and our incompetence when it comes to food. We think it’s simple to choose and make a dal, but it’s clearly not. And for every kid who identifies dal by colour, there’s a savage mother with a plastic bag containing the sample. Because they know their kids are quite capable of messing things up.
Twitter surely agrees.
On a side note, it was masoor dal, all this while.