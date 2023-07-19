Moms always know how to hype their children, it’s the best feeling. But deep down they know us, they know us well. So they also know our abilities and weaknesses. They are also the only people who manage to leave us with reality checks – it’s almost savage. And a Twitter post about a desi mom has left us questioning our abilities.

A Twitter user, @dumyboyfriend, shared a picture of plastic bag containing some orange dal. I say, orange, because that’s exactly the point of this post. He also wrote that his mother handed him a sample of the dal, because she didn’t trust him to buy the right kind. And well, it’s an honest representation of trust issues, so honest, it hurts.

My mom gave me a sample of the kind of daal she wanted me to get from the store because she didn’t trust me to remember 😭 pic.twitter.com/6u22wCI9Ls — Ahmed // Rani & Munni stan 🚶🏻‍♂️ (@dumyboyfriend) July 18, 2023

This is also quite the strategy. But it says so much about our mothers, and our incompetence when it comes to food. We think it’s simple to choose and make a dal, but it’s clearly not. And for every kid who identifies dal by colour, there’s a savage mother with a plastic bag containing the sample. Because they know their kids are quite capable of messing things up.

Twitter surely agrees.

When I got married at 22, I kept a recipe book of all my mums recipes and stuck the different daals on there and labelled them so I’d remember. 😭🤣 https://t.co/yL0uGtkFHU — Safura. (@iiamsaf) July 18, 2023

I’m going to make a poster chart when I send him to the shops https://t.co/2LskqNFeXV — Chris Tucker 🇵🇸 (@IsmailMateenah) July 18, 2023

my mom when she writes step by step instructions for every chore she has for me when she has to go anywhere bc she thinks I am incapable of doing anything https://t.co/2vfS14bkhj — shiza (she/her) (@shizuwu9) July 18, 2023

Reminds me of the time my mum sent my brother to get her spinach and he bought back lettuce 👍🏼 https://t.co/rPZMP8Y4yn — bobabae🧋🧋 (@chaishai123) July 18, 2023

This is how I am making sure that my brother will bring the asked item 🫣😂 https://t.co/pHG4nxDGs4 pic.twitter.com/tuYqXIE045 — ERROR 505 (@ZAINABA350) July 18, 2023

Why is it called Laal daal when that mf is clearly Orange? https://t.co/pAJuLLrISW — Sprite (@ConQueso) July 18, 2023

Even I don't know which daal it is, and it's not even my fault they all look the same. https://t.co/UDqHvEJt7h — eisha˚☾⋆|| neh's gf (@whoseishaa) July 18, 2023

ye to simple the orange waali daal dedo yhi bolna tha https://t.co/7j8yIK9Jmb — ऋ🪞🦪 (@purrfectfeline_) July 19, 2023

😂😂😂 my mum laughs it off if I get it wrong https://t.co/U2M7Je9bkt — Kaz (@kaz___98) July 18, 2023

On a side note, it was masoor dal, all this while.