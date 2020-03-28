The lockdown has got everyone working at their creative best to stave off boredom in the home. Now is the time for primo content and triple-A shitposting, and Twitter has been having a ball. Here's a few more tweets about the coronavirus lockdown so you can have a laugh while you cry.

Companies to their employees pic.twitter.com/zQIDXxhdP0 — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) March 26, 2020

Honing a skill: slicing garlic so thin it liquifies in the pan. #stayhomechallenge — Coronavirus Lockdown Goodfella (@LockdownCorona) March 17, 2020

I’ve got my whole day mapped out today. 😊



At 5:30 pm I will go for a walk to the bathroom and then at 5:32 I’ll take a trip to the kitchen. xx — coronavirus lockdown 2020 (@uklockdownmemes) March 24, 2020

Me, stepping out to buy vegetables



Cops: pic.twitter.com/TRBp2VHQSS — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 27, 2020

Cigarettes to chain smokers staying at home for 21 days. pic.twitter.com/rNHQEceroC — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) March 26, 2020

People who are not following lock down and roaming outside pic.twitter.com/ZV9hm7qzC2 — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) March 26, 2020

When the wi-fi stops working pic.twitter.com/RKttiGpYXr — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 27, 2020

#TigerKing meme

Me on Day 10 lockdown talking about my waistline after eating all my quarantine food: pic.twitter.com/oX7tAPmoQC — Stompercool (@Stompercool) March 27, 2020

na ghar se bahar nikalti hai aur na dil se. — Aasshiiqq (@Aasshiiqq) March 27, 2020

Me explaining my kids about Lockdown for corona virus!! pic.twitter.com/689Dc2FKgx — SupeRman🇮🇳 (@memes_lust) March 26, 2020

When police just did ur gand kuttai and ur friends says chal mai bahar ghumke atta hoon pic.twitter.com/e5IuNo8SMP — 🎭 Mask (@Mr_LoLwa) March 27, 2020

I think lockdown is making me go a little crazy. Like I actually laugh out loud when I see a meme I think is funny now — lelé (@laurenwayman1) March 27, 2020

That jugadu friend who can arrange daru and sutta. pic.twitter.com/6UckgehxUG — 🎭 Mask (@Mr_LoLwa) March 27, 2020

Kabir singh meme Ft. Lockdown and Corona virus (a thread)



when you go outside while lockdown pic.twitter.com/z8CLDSZ6sF — Vishal kalawant (@Vish_ky_tweets) March 27, 2020

When best friend changes Netflix password during lockdown.



Me : pic.twitter.com/o2iIjn3qOy — DaNk MeMEs (@riya_writes_) March 28, 2020

The only good thing to come out of this virus - memes.