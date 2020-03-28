The lockdown has got everyone working at their creative best to stave off boredom in the home. Now is the time for primo content and triple-A shitposting, and Twitter has been having a ball. Here's a few more tweets about the coronavirus lockdown so you can have a laugh while you cry.
Companies to their employees pic.twitter.com/zQIDXxhdP0— Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) March 26, 2020
Honing a skill: slicing garlic so thin it liquifies in the pan. #stayhomechallenge— Coronavirus Lockdown Goodfella (@LockdownCorona) March 17, 2020
I’ve got my whole day mapped out today. 😊— coronavirus lockdown 2020 (@uklockdownmemes) March 24, 2020
At 5:30 pm I will go for a walk to the bathroom and then at 5:32 I’ll take a trip to the kitchen. xx
Me, stepping out to buy vegetables— Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 27, 2020
Cops: pic.twitter.com/TRBp2VHQSS
Cigarettes to chain smokers staying at home for 21 days. pic.twitter.com/rNHQEceroC— Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) March 26, 2020
Introverts in lockdown: pic.twitter.com/7cmzt12F1a— Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 27, 2020
March 27, 2020
People who are not following lock down and roaming outside pic.twitter.com/ZV9hm7qzC2— Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) March 26, 2020
When the wi-fi stops working pic.twitter.com/RKttiGpYXr— Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 27, 2020
#TigerKing meme— Stompercool (@Stompercool) March 27, 2020
Me on Day 10 lockdown talking about my waistline after eating all my quarantine food: pic.twitter.com/oX7tAPmoQC
na ghar se bahar nikalti hai aur na dil se.— Aasshiiqq (@Aasshiiqq) March 27, 2020
Imagine pic.twitter.com/mQfv4DrTGm— Ebrrr (@EbrahimAdams12) March 27, 2020
#CoronaLockdown #CoronavirusOutbreak#lockdown #LockdownWithoutPlan— Gurpreet 🥀 (@DareToSarcasm) March 28, 2020
Not a meme. Just 2 lazy people in bed staring at each other. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OaCcBCFq7p
I think lockdown is making me go a little crazy. Like I actually laugh out loud when I see a meme I think is funny now— lelé (@laurenwayman1) March 27, 2020
#meaf#beingextra#coronavirus#cov19#lockdown#lol#whynot#groceryshopping#dolledup#memes#relatable pic.twitter.com/6yFUkgPfeq— Yezel (@Yezelxo) March 27, 2020
#lockdown— Civilwalabanda (@Faltubandaa) March 27, 2020
Nowdays
Me to Insta, PUBG & memes pic.twitter.com/bEqDLJ4giV
The only good thing to come out of this virus - memes.