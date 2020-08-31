Unless you're living under a rock, you'd very well be aware of some recent popular terms by the editor-in-chief of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami.

Now these viral words go by, 'Drug do, drug do, drug do, mujhe drug do, mere liye gaanja laao, charas laao, ecstasy laao.'

This is NEXT LEVEL JOURNALISM pic.twitter.com/ABDj5nwBfA — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) August 28, 2020

Goswami was seen begging for drugs on his news channel, presumably enacting someone else while talking about the Sushant Singh Rajput case (which is primarily the only news Republic Media Network covers nowadays.)

After this, people on Twitter took it upon their shoulders to make the most out of it. One among them is Twitter user and music producer Anshuman Sharma who ended up making an extremely catchy mashup of this clip and asked netizens to give Arnab some drugs for crying out loud.

Someone pls give Arnab Goswami some drugs 😂 pic.twitter.com/4ceFUMnQYk — Anshuman Sharma (@anshumonsharma) August 29, 2020

With Anshuman's electronic beats and Goswami's unusual voice modulation asking for drugs, the song was no less than a proper Bollywood number.

Moreover, the drop at when Goswami repeatedly says 'drug do, drug do' is literally the part of the song that you won't be able to get out of your head.

Netizens totally lost their shit over this catchy tune as well.

Finally someone made it 😂😂



You are too good bro



Killed it 👌💯 — S (@Sidliciousx) August 29, 2020

You should’ve given the heads up or put up a disclaimer. I was drinking Chai and it ended up coming out of my nostrils that’s how much I laughed. 😂 pic.twitter.com/PKfOXPHrEL — Devika K. (@devika26591706) August 29, 2020

INSANE Ahaha — Jay (@PadhleJay) August 29, 2020

This can easily be a hit song for any upcoming Bollywood movie — V (@Mishra_Jiiiii) August 29, 2020

For god's sake somebody give him some drugs.