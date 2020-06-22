Mukesh Ambani's net worth recently rose to $64.6 billion on the back of RIL's stocks skyrocketing due to Jio. He's now number 9 in the top 10 richest people in the world. But wait, let's rewind to that number - $64.6 billion - it's an impossible figure in terms of monetary wealth, unimaginable for most of us. Here's a bunch of things you could do with that kind of moolah.

1. Buy 640 Airbus A320 planes. They go for around $100 million a pop, and they. Are. Massive.

2. Set up 2.1 lakh schools in India.

3. Buy 12.8 crore PS5 consoles, which are estimated to cost around $500.

4. Set up 23.7 crore public toilets in India.

5. Raise 9.14 lakh children from birth until the age of 21, including educational.

6. You could set up 10,600 hospitals in India.

7. Suck on 64 billion Cornetto ice-creams.

8. Buy 64 million iPhone Xs - 1 for every single person in the UK.

10. Buy 5818181818 full bottles of Old Monk.

Paisa hi paisa!