You may not always agree with the cops, but you have to agree that their social media game has become pretty ace over the years. They use equal parts memes, clapbacks, and savagery to take down people on Twitter.

Recently, Twitter user Ashwin Vinod asked the Mumbai Police what sticker he should use to go and meet his girlfriend during the ongoing curfew.

@MumbaiPolice what sticker should I use in order to go out and meet my girlfriend? I miss her😔 — Ashwin Vinod (@AshwinVinod278) April 22, 2021

The Mumbai Police Twitter handle didn't miss a beat, and replied with this.

We understand it’s essential for you sir but unfortunately it doesn’t fall under our essentials or emergency categories!



Distance makes the heart grow fonder & currently, you healthier



P.S. We wish you lifetime together. This is just a phase. #StayHomeStaySafe https://t.co/5221kRAmHp — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 22, 2021

Now that's the perfect combination sass and class. And the folks online appreciated banter.

Well said and perfectly reply #StayHomeStaySafe — Pratik Shah (@Pratik_BM_Hdfc) April 22, 2021

Lol good one. — Geetha (@Geetha54643969) April 22, 2021

What a reply !!! Kudos to your spirit even in these testing times 🙌 — Swati Pundir (@SwatiPundir18) April 22, 2021

Wow, someone really smart sitting behind this Twitter handle. Please share your name. Hope you get promotion and you help the Mumbai citizens with such compassion. We want police like you who can communicate as a friend. — Asif Khan (@AsifKha07371541) April 22, 2021

Whoever is handling your handle defiantly has deep sense of humor.. which is need of hour ..thanks for brining smile in this pandemic time — Rakesh Bhandari (@rakeshbhandari) April 22, 2021

Thanks for the laughs, Mumbai Police!