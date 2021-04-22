You may not always agree with the cops, but you have to agree that their social media game has become pretty ace over the years. They use equal parts memes, clapbacks, and savagery to take down people on Twitter. 

Recently, Twitter user Ashwin Vinod asked the Mumbai Police what sticker he should use to go and meet his girlfriend during the ongoing curfew.

The Mumbai Police Twitter handle didn't miss a beat, and replied with this.

Now that's the perfect combination sass and class. And the folks online appreciated banter.

Thanks for the laughs, Mumbai Police!