Winter in Mumbai peaks when the temperature dips to 22 degrees. So imagining how 13-something-degrees would feel was a wild thought, until today.
Today morning, Mumbaikars couldn't slip away from their blankets as the city welcomed its coldest day at 13.2 degrees celsius. And, Twitter has rolled out some freezing memes while snuggled up in bed. Take a look.
Mumbai is cold today. Borivali east at 10PM.#mumbaiWinter #mumbaiCold @IndiaWeatherMan good prediction.— Nirman Lokhande (@LokhandeNirman) January 9, 2022
:) pic.twitter.com/msCQUWdWsR
#mumbaiwinter— Hemant (@Sportscasmm) January 10, 2022
"17°C is winter bro, it is too cold"
My North Indian ass in Mumbai: pic.twitter.com/s96wKGcVIS
Oh yeah!!! And this is cold by Mumbai standards. Cool breeze blowing over. 🥶 Haven't switched on fan since morning, which is unusual 🙈 #MumbaiWeather #mumbaiwinter https://t.co/ZGmemTV95p— Purva Chitnis (@ChitnisPurva) January 10, 2022
One cold night in Mumbai.— Paytm Insider (@paytminsider) January 10, 2022
Mumbaikars:#mumbaiwinter #coldwave pic.twitter.com/KUsl0xWN3x
Rain on Saturday and now cold wave #mumbaiwinter— Lit Memes Mumbai (@Litmemesmumbai) January 10, 2022
Weather to Mumbaikars : pic.twitter.com/ClHOuaCoL1
Yet another cold morning in Mumbai. This is a proper winter. Don’t argue! pic.twitter.com/UjukldqyEs— Sohini M. (@Mittermaniac) January 10, 2022
Tonight is the coldest Mumbai has been this year? 🥶— Prajakta (@18prajakta) January 9, 2022
You know it's cold in Mumbai when all the fans of a compartment of a Mumbai local are off!#mumbaiwinter #Mumbai— Bhavya Chheda (@bhavya10chheda) January 10, 2022
So cold in Mumbai today, this thing's no longer required. Hands straight onto the vessel pic.twitter.com/2BDD3y5KHF— The Somnambulist (@sotachetan) January 10, 2022
When did #Mumbai start getting so cold 🥶 pic.twitter.com/IzjMRLM4Ie— Hemangi (@hemangi_kaira) January 10, 2022
It is so cold in Mumbai if you take anything out of the fridge and drink, you are bound to get a mild brain freeze! #mumbaiwinter— Mohit Soni (@MohitSoniTZ) January 10, 2022
Mumbai has no business being this cold— Dixi Normus (@DicDikson) January 9, 2022
#mumbaiwinter I never thought i would see the day when tap water is cold in mumbai— kev bday bash ☽ semi ia (@chuu_vocals) January 10, 2022
Inside jungle temp of National Park in #Mumbai went around 10.3°C at 7 am today.— Viraj Kotian (@kotian_viraj) January 10, 2022
Super cold❄ https://t.co/4xxVbYKC8q
You shift from Nashik hoping it won't be cold in Mumbai!— Kaustubh Gaidhani (@kau5t) January 10, 2022
#mumbaiwinter #Nashikkar
Yeah, it's cold by Mumbai standards. Northerners will be like, "Yeh thand hai?"— Fully vaccinated DM 🇮🇳 (@DKMCooper) January 10, 2022
total respect for Mumbai's determined effort at winter today pic.twitter.com/AX8fgg5ED9— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) January 9, 2022
With cold waves in Mumbai clashing with 3rd wave. #mumbaiwinter #COVID19India pic.twitter.com/UNtZRNdYg3— Samaaj sewak (@sewak_samaaj) January 10, 2022
Mumbaikars right now:#MumbaiWinter #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/NvWhJuanlz— Andy (@iamandy1987) January 9, 2022
#mumbaiwinter— Baandya (@Bahut_Scope_Hai) January 10, 2022
Mumbaikars trying to Convince Pahadi people that Hamare idhar bhi Thand padti hai 🥶🥶🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/uVdN9hNkU4