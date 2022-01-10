Winter in Mumbai peaks when the temperature dips to 22 degrees. So imagining how 13-something-degrees would feel was a wild thought, until today.

Today morning, Mumbaikars couldn't slip away from their blankets as the city welcomed its coldest day at 13.2 degrees celsius. And, Twitter has rolled out some freezing memes while snuggled up in bed. Take a look.

#mumbaiwinter



"17°C is winter bro, it is too cold"



My North Indian ass in Mumbai: pic.twitter.com/s96wKGcVIS — Hemant (@Sportscasmm) January 10, 2022

Oh yeah!!! And this is cold by Mumbai standards. Cool breeze blowing over. 🥶 Haven't switched on fan since morning, which is unusual 🙈 #MumbaiWeather #mumbaiwinter https://t.co/ZGmemTV95p — Purva Chitnis (@ChitnisPurva) January 10, 2022

Rain on Saturday and now cold wave #mumbaiwinter

Weather to Mumbaikars : pic.twitter.com/ClHOuaCoL1 — Lit Memes Mumbai (@Litmemesmumbai) January 10, 2022

Yet another cold morning in Mumbai. This is a proper winter. Don’t argue! pic.twitter.com/UjukldqyEs — Sohini M. (@Mittermaniac) January 10, 2022

Tonight is the coldest Mumbai has been this year? 🥶 — Prajakta (@18prajakta) January 9, 2022

You know it's cold in Mumbai when all the fans of a compartment of a Mumbai local are off!#mumbaiwinter #Mumbai — Bhavya Chheda (@bhavya10chheda) January 10, 2022

So cold in Mumbai today, this thing's no longer required. Hands straight onto the vessel pic.twitter.com/2BDD3y5KHF — The Somnambulist (@sotachetan) January 10, 2022

Yes i live in Mumbai.

Yes I'm cold.

And yes you can fuck off. — AGirlThinks (@shreya_6895) January 10, 2022

It is so cold in Mumbai if you take anything out of the fridge and drink, you are bound to get a mild brain freeze! #mumbaiwinter — Mohit Soni (@MohitSoniTZ) January 10, 2022

Mumbai has no business being this cold — Dixi Normus (@DicDikson) January 9, 2022

#mumbaiwinter I never thought i would see the day when tap water is cold in mumbai — kev bday bash ☽ semi ia (@chuu_vocals) January 10, 2022

Inside jungle temp of National Park in #Mumbai went around 10.3°C at 7 am today.



Super cold❄ https://t.co/4xxVbYKC8q — Viraj Kotian (@kotian_viraj) January 10, 2022

You shift from Nashik hoping it won't be cold in Mumbai!



#mumbaiwinter #Nashikkar — Kaustubh Gaidhani (@kau5t) January 10, 2022

Yeah, it's cold by Mumbai standards. Northerners will be like, "Yeh thand hai?" — Fully vaccinated DM 🇮🇳 (@DKMCooper) January 10, 2022

total respect for Mumbai's determined effort at winter today pic.twitter.com/AX8fgg5ED9 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) January 9, 2022

#mumbaiwinter



Mumbaikars trying to Convince Pahadi people that Hamare idhar bhi Thand padti hai 🥶🥶🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/uVdN9hNkU4 — Baandya (@Bahut_Scope_Hai) January 10, 2022

Can somebody get my hot chocolate already, please?