Winter in Mumbai peaks when the temperature dips to 22 degrees. So imagining how 13-something-degrees would feel was a wild thought, until today. 

Today morning, Mumbaikars couldn't slip away from their blankets as the city welcomed its coldest day at 13.2 degrees celsius. And, Twitter has rolled out some freezing memes while snuggled up in bed. Take a look. 

Can somebody get my hot chocolate already, please?