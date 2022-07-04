Desis are the greatest when it comes to 'Jugaad.' Let the odds be against us. We will get the sh*t done regardless of the difficulties.

This Swiggy delivery boy has been going viral on social media for his out-of-the-box approach to get his food delivery right. And SaluteOP for his commitment, please!

Mumbai has been witnessing incessant rainfall over the past few days. Reportedly, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued an orange alert in the city with a warning of heavy to very very heavy showers.

But this Swiggy agent was filmed showcasing his peak food delivery skills by horseback riding under the heavy showers. The video went viral in hours and social media believes 'this can only happen in India.'

However, not everyone is the same but commitment ought to be appreciated. While this Swiggy agent was too active, there was another who was too lazy but committed to fulfilling their customer's order. So they used Dunzo to get the Swiggy order delivered in Bengaluru. And people were like this is the real 'Multiverse of Madness.'

Hello @peakbengaluru, the latest Bangalore update is broken. pic.twitter.com/GlDRJgdreh — Omkar Joshi (@omkar__joshi) May 4, 2022

In the @peakbengaluru metaverse of madness, Bichoo gang and Eagle gang work together.

Hum bhi hain Joshi mein, delivery karein hosh mein, yun na aankhein dikha...Saailaaroo, saailaare! What say @swiggy_in 😅 — Dunzo (@DunzoIt) May 5, 2022

Sounds like something from an episode of Silicon Valley — Ronojoy Mazumdar (@RonoMaz) May 5, 2022

Can we say desis are the ultimate 'Jugaadus' out there?