Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui posted his first reel on Instagram after being released from jail on how his motivations while shopping have changed now.

Back from jail, the dark humour expert has already started talking about his experiences in prison or stories around it. Here, he tells us how jail may have affected his shoe-shopping experience. Possibly for the better.

Last week, Munawar posted his first video on YouTube since his release from Indore jail.

Here's what the people have to say about his witty reel:

Main Yeh Reel Do Baari Loop Pe Dekha!