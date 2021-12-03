You might recall the controversial love triangles back in the college times. Man, that was more complicated than our entangled earphones could ever be! Then one day we realised, humans are too overrated and food is the one true love in our lives. Nothing could beat that.

But could you even imagine what if the latter intertwines with the former? Yes, a love triangle that has a human and a food as two potential candidates?

As I always say, Twitter is an amusing place to be. It never disappoints. We came across a an image on Twitter which apparently is a newspaper clipping where a dude has a serious problem in his marital life. NO, it isn't about sex. It's a question of whether his wife will choose him over food.... or not?

Take a deeper look at what the guy has to say. Things seemed pretty fine till here.

I'm a pure vegetarian. I married a girl who is also a pure vegetarian by caste, but she had confessed that she loves mutton and eats out. Since she was very beautiful, I agreed to marry her on the condition that she will never have mutton again anywhere.

Then the actual issue creeped in and it seems quite... serious. Go grab your popcorn till then!

But recently, I came to know that she has still been eating mutton secretly outside. Now she says she loves mutton and can't live without it.

By reading further you'd know how big this guy's heart is and immediately sympathise with him... or not?

I'm willing to forgive her one more time and have given her an ultimatum, 'It's the mutton or me. Make a choice.' But now I'm scared. What if she chooses mutton? It'll be very embarrassing. Who do you think will she choose?

Well, the nice guy has now given an ultimatum to his wife. But do you think his wife will settle for less? Not sure, let's see what the Twitterati got to say here.

i don't even like mutton that much but i'd still choose that over this crackpot https://t.co/kS3zKW4HUm — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) December 2, 2021

Chahiyeeeee thoda pyaaaaar.....but mutton is better — Shirin شیریں शीरीं (@shirinmehrotra) December 2, 2021

The girl is onto something.

She be choosing the right meat! — Nareal Chutney (@VeduVada) December 2, 2021

What if girl says eat mutton Or i will leave you? — Mitesh Shah (@realityviews) December 1, 2021

This is the solution 🙏 pic.twitter.com/xKv6cjrkqD — Restricted talk (@Prasanjit125) December 2, 2021

Food loves us unconditional... So one should always choose food and reciprocate the unconditional love... — fabsheikhکائنات🏹 (@kainatjs) December 2, 2021

The expert whom the note was addressed to seems pretty confident about the wife's forthcoming decision. Read the 'solution' bit here.

Congratulations, you just set a new record. This is the first love triangle where a girl has to choose between a man and a goat. As for who she will choose one can live without love but not without food. Take a guess.

Now whether the wife picks her husband or mutton isn't important, what's important is this love triangle would make a better Hindi movie plot than the ones we get. So there you have it, Bollywood!