In a recent conversation with CNBC-TV18, Narayana Murthy revealed that he once embarked on an eleven-hour train travel, that too without a ticket, to meet his wife, Sudha Murty.

The billionaire mentioned how his ‘hormones were kicking in’ during that time, resulting in a facepalm from his wife.

“Those days, I was, whatever, in love. Well, I should say what somebody has said – you know what I am talking about. The hormones would be kicking in. You know how it is.”

'I was in love!'



A shy Narayana Murthy recalls the time he travelled 11 hours without a ticket just to drop Sudha Murty to her home!



Watch @ShereenBhan's #exclusive interview with Murthy & Murty on CNBC-TV18 #AnUncommonLove #ChitraBanerjeeDivakaruni (@cdivakaruni) pic.twitter.com/cPMfKzoKjZ — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) January 8, 2024

The statement started a humorous meme fest on social media. The internet pointed out how the billionaire was traveling for 11 hours at his younger age, whereas he’s preaching the current young generation to work for more than 70 hours.

khud jawani mein dhadkan ka suniel shetty bana ghum raha tha aur humko 70 ghante ghulami karne bol raha hai https://t.co/VLj67FrDYl — hk (@nodogyaraah) January 10, 2024

The "Nothing Should Be Given For Free" guy travelled without payment? https://t.co/A8y5vykJF0 — সিদ্ধার্থ (Siddhartha) (@quinoa_biryani) January 10, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Company uss saal loss main chali gayi hogi bcoz he worked 59 hrs instead of 70 — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) January 10, 2024

Can the challan be sent now? — Rants&Roasts (@Sydusm) January 10, 2024

Archive footage of Narayana and Sudha Murty's ticketless travel adventures https://t.co/TuDaccmgnM pic.twitter.com/i0CJv04RHG — 𝙨𝙪𝙟𝙤𝙮 •° (@9e3k) January 10, 2024

I hope he was carrying his laptop to ensure work is not hampered at Infosys… — Ashu (@muglikar_) January 10, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Oh no, he wasted 11 hours and was not productive, what kind of standards are you setting murthy ji 😔 https://t.co/cZG0tcmX9a — Mridu J ⚯͛ (@mj_alwayss) January 10, 2024

Bro can travel ticketless but his employees can't do moonlight 🤨 https://t.co/vEE2PIuOQj — GalivarStewie (@GalivarStewie) January 10, 2024

Can't be. He has a strict policy of 70 hours every week.



Oh, he might have had a 90 hour week that week! — Varun Verma (@iVarunVerma) January 10, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

what's the endgame here for the murdashians? sick of hearing random stuff about them being played up. https://t.co/m99qig4tir pic.twitter.com/xCIHKzfPfT — No (@RootKanal) January 10, 2024

Narayan Murthy when he realises TC works for 50 hours https://t.co/Yvqedt8eRi pic.twitter.com/Oy6zDHBmfC — Piyush Sharma (@misterpiyush) January 10, 2024

Railways offenders are not only poor people. https://t.co/4GKIZ4t61v — Брат (@B5001001101) January 10, 2024

Everything I know about this couple I learned against my will. https://t.co/4nGrJMgMnm — BrainVader (@VaderBrain) January 10, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

How do I unsubscribe from Narayana Murthy facts? https://t.co/aeWB6mLneE — Прическа Кейт Уинслет слишком политизиров 🇵🇸🇦🇲 (@KannadaGotilla) January 10, 2024

In 2023, Narayana Murthy talked about the need for the youth to work as much as 70 hours a week to boost the nation’s work productivity. His statement created a stir on the internet where several employees called him out and raised concerns about inadequate remuneration.