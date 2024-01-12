In a recent conversation with CNBC-TV18, Narayana Murthy revealed that he once embarked on an eleven-hour train travel, that too without a ticket, to meet his wife, Sudha Murty.
The billionaire mentioned how his ‘hormones were kicking in’ during that time, resulting in a facepalm from his wife.
“Those days, I was, whatever, in love. Well, I should say what somebody has said – you know what I am talking about. The hormones would be kicking in. You know how it is.”
The statement started a humorous meme fest on social media. The internet pointed out how the billionaire was traveling for 11 hours at his younger age, whereas he’s preaching the current young generation to work for more than 70 hours.
In 2023, Narayana Murthy talked about the need for the youth to work as much as 70 hours a week to boost the nation’s work productivity. His statement created a stir on the internet where several employees called him out and raised concerns about inadequate remuneration.