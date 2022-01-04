Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh on 2nd January, laying the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University. At the event, PM Modi also hit the gym while inspecting the equipment.

A video of him gymming went viral on social media and netizens could not stop themselves just like PM Modi.

While some people noticed that he wasn't wearing a mask, others were confused as to what he was trying to do.

Whatever, at least he went to the gym. I hope you know what I mean.