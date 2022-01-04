Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh on 2nd January, laying the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University. At the event, PM Modi also hit the gym while inspecting the equipment.
प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi व्यायाम के उपकरण देख स्वयं को रोक नहीं पाए...#खेलेगा_यूपी_बढ़ेगा_यूपी pic.twitter.com/8tR3uHN9SR— BJP Uttar Pradesh (@BJP4UP) January 2, 2022
A video of him gymming went viral on social media and netizens could not stop themselves just like PM Modi.
PM मोदी ने दिया फिट इंडिया का मंत्र, Gym में की कसरत #PMModi #FitIndia @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/JVgFxFFSHH— News24 (@news24tvchannel) January 2, 2022
While some people noticed that he wasn't wearing a mask, others were confused as to what he was trying to do.
Gym instructors right now… https://t.co/at0YQAlaco pic.twitter.com/Sc8Lapry7i— Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) January 3, 2022
Finally Modi inspired me to hit the gym.. 😫— Sadia Ahmed (@SadiaTheSadia) January 3, 2022
January 2, 2022
If ‘we are badly fucked’ needed a moving image version. https://t.co/V9t4mREc0D— Kaustubh Naik (@maaynaque) January 2, 2022
Is he bulking or cutting? https://t.co/y00l6ku1h4— Suriya (@SnyStruck) January 3, 2022
Umm Rahul Gandhi did push ups with one hand.— Yunus Lasania (@lasaniayunus) January 2, 2022
What is modiji doing? This is like those uncles who pay gym fee and come for 1 day of the month, do this, then quit. https://t.co/GqLjtX3p9j
#arnoldschwarzenegger just got unemployed...😃😃😃 https://t.co/Lm3vcA2oZY— ENN (@HowardRoark25) January 2, 2022
Me every 2nd Jan https://t.co/XxosUzjKZn— Vineet (@uncommonsurname) January 2, 2022
Me on first day at Gym : https://t.co/7scUX4pVgs— 🖤 (@TabbyCat9878) January 2, 2022
If this is exercise then i quit going to gym from today 🤦 https://t.co/5FEso3ZvJo— Wisecracker (@heistkid) January 2, 2022
Is he trying to do Pull up on Chest Press Machine.— Raj Nagar🇮🇳 (@RajNagar84) January 2, 2022
Pls dont teach this exercise to youngsters,they may hurt themselves.
Modi after joining the gym😎 https://t.co/mKte1VojVl— ∆ (@TheSoberphobic) January 3, 2022
Mask kidar uncle? https://t.co/lI2HmtTmIo— Priyam (@godofthedrink) January 3, 2022
Modi ji after 2 minutes workout in Gym pic.twitter.com/YYm0VMh6mO— 🄰 (@SrkAnii) January 2, 2022
These boys are ready to go to the gym!— Nomad_Man (@Aky_19_MUFC) January 2, 2022
(If you know you know)#Modi #ModiInMeerut #FitIndia pic.twitter.com/qTJvsgWV2B
Gym equipment doing fitness workout using Modi 😀😀😀 pic.twitter.com/HJQYCZ7ur6 #FitIndiaMovement #ModiDisasterForIndia— Make My Day (@YouGOTmyTWEET) January 2, 2022
This gonna be meme worthy forever 😜 https://t.co/m51TdlV6jZ— MegastarKareenaKapoor (@MegaStarKareena) January 2, 2022
He uses like me....... https://t.co/J27CjUG6wI— ًpukki (@SufferbaIvSe7eN) January 2, 2022
Whatever, at least he went to the gym. I hope you know what I mean.