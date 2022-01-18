PM Narendra Modi had a bit of a technical issue yesterday while addressing the World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda summit online. To the naked eye, it would appear that Modi's teleprompter went off and the Indian PM was at a loss of words. 

Modi Teleprompter
Source: The Week

Naturally, once the clip went on Twitter, Desi people did what they do best!

All jokes aside, please note that fact-checkers have mentioned that Teleprompters are generally placed in front of the person reading the speech and so Modi's glitch doesn't seem to have originated due to teleprompter issues. 

Well, it's still funny. So, keep the memes coming