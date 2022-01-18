PM Narendra Modi had a bit of a technical issue yesterday while addressing the World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda summit online. To the naked eye, it would appear that Modi's teleprompter went off and the Indian PM was at a loss of words.

Naturally, once the clip went on Twitter, Desi people did what they do best!

When you see your ex while giving viva presentation 😪 pic.twitter.com/ocLb2TrBSJ — ᴀsɢᴀʀ (@asgarhid) January 17, 2022

TEMPERAMENT is the thermometer of character. - Honore de Balzac#TeleprompterPM pic.twitter.com/8Ha5q4LGbI — Kishor K. (@Kishor_says) January 18, 2022

Modi ji without teleprompter 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/auOoC3ZnHO — Ex Capt  (@Yadavcaasm) January 17, 2022

Modi without teleprompter is like Jay Shah with Teleprompter. — Mr.Fixit (@yippeekiyay_dk) January 17, 2022

Modi during Teleprompter debacle pic.twitter.com/o3QtVmhALL — Ex Bhakt ➐ (@exbhakt_) January 18, 2022

Modi ji when teleprompter stops mid speech pic.twitter.com/jmY1QaIuEC — DR.STALIN🚜 (@StalinHRX) January 17, 2022

Modi's speech without teleprompter pic.twitter.com/8AUZaL1kD5 — LoHa MaN (@Ashique64210300) January 18, 2022

The reason behind Prime Minister @narendramodi not addressing Press Conferences REVEALED 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/LDCBDaokWw — Radhika Khera (@Radhika_Khera) January 17, 2022

Modi when the teleprompter went off pic.twitter.com/kYsfIAs8vi — Khubaib (@solanki_khubaib) January 18, 2022

Le Modi Ji when Modi Ji when Teleprompter stops working pic.twitter.com/6HKEUHfWrf — Dr. Achambit (@DrAchambit) January 17, 2022

Modi ji with Modi ji without

Teleprompter Teleprompter pic.twitter.com/Hx8Q0Oo2Wp — Sarcastic Rajiv (@RajivTweets_) January 17, 2022

All jokes aside, please note that fact-checkers have mentioned that Teleprompters are generally placed in front of the person reading the speech and so Modi's glitch doesn't seem to have originated due to teleprompter issues.

Here is WEF version of PM Modi's speech, someone in the background says, "Sir aap unse ek baar poochen, ki sab jud gaye kya?".

Doesn't look like it's teleprompter issue. Later in his 20 min speech, He doesn't look sideways. TP could be at the front.pic.twitter.com/zVUqhEU5rH — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) January 17, 2022

Well, it's still funny. So, keep the memes coming