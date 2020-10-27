2020 finally has some good news for all of us as NASA discovered molecular water on a sunlit surface of the Moon.

They confirmed water may not be limited to cold, shadowed places and suggested that there may be more water on the moon’s surface than previously thought. 

NASA made this discovery using the SOFIA flying observatory. The scientists also suggested that this discovery will be beneficial for astronauts at future lunar bases who could tap into these resources for drinking and making rocket fuel. 

However, Twitter had a take on this discovery. While some called it a huge milestone, others made a few jokes. 

In 2009, India’s first lunar mission, Chandrayaan-1, was the first to find water on the moon’s surface.  At the time, researchers found it difficult to confirm whether it was water – H20 – or hydroxyl molecules.   