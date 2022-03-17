Who's Netflix are you using? If it is a friend's friend's sibling's Netflix account, then that kind stranger might have to pay a fee now. According to reports, Netflix is starting to test a fee for customers who share their passwords with people outside their household.
This test is launching out in three countries - Chile, Costa Rica and Peru - as of now. It may or may not expand beyond it, but Twitter is NOT happy about it.
People are discussing how Netflix is going to lose subscribers after this
Netflix trying their best to lose subscribers https://t.co/bNTG2js4Js— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) March 17, 2022
netflix is literally ASKING for their subscribers to unsubscribe. never seen a more unserious streaming service— fazpo🦭 (@fazpo) March 16, 2022
It’s like they want to lose all their subs pic.twitter.com/HzkEJLcKv6— Lil girl your life is calling⁷ (@ch33rylips) March 16, 2022
As expected, people are already talking about canceling the service
Its time cancel our membership girlies pic.twitter.com/6nUfI5rBPp— KARᱬA (@AdiosPerraa) March 16, 2022
I will soon launch a test where if Netflix does this I cancel the service pic.twitter.com/81TOYUHmTQ— ostonox (@ostonox) March 16, 2022
Others are saying how Netflix needs to improve the quality of their shows to earn more money instead of charging a fee
They should make better quality content if they want more money— Billy (@blines99) March 16, 2022
While others already have a plan...
123Movies looking good asf rn pic.twitter.com/CIg0hg02k3— 𝓈𝓉𝒶𝓇𝒹𝑒𝓌 (@kevosmin) March 16, 2022
If Netflix started charging a fee for password sharing in India, what would your reaction be? Let us know in the comments below.
