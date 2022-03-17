Who's Netflix are you using? If it is a friend's friend's sibling's Netflix account, then that kind stranger might have to pay a fee now. According to reports, Netflix is starting to test a fee for customers who share their passwords with people outside their household.

This test is launching out in three countries - Chile, Costa Rica and Peru - as of now. It may or may not expand beyond it, but Twitter is NOT happy about it.

People are discussing how Netflix is going to lose subscribers after this

Netflix trying their best to lose subscribers https://t.co/bNTG2js4Js — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) March 17, 2022

netflix is literally ASKING for their subscribers to unsubscribe. never seen a more unserious streaming service — fazpo🦭 (@fazpo) March 16, 2022

It’s like they want to lose all their subs pic.twitter.com/HzkEJLcKv6 — Lil girl your life is calling⁷ (@ch33rylips) March 16, 2022

As expected, people are already talking about canceling the service

Its time cancel our membership girlies pic.twitter.com/6nUfI5rBPp — KARᱬA (@AdiosPerraa) March 16, 2022

I will soon launch a test where if Netflix does this I cancel the service pic.twitter.com/81TOYUHmTQ — ostonox (@ostonox) March 16, 2022

I will unsubscribe from Netflix so fast if I get hit w a fee for password sharing — luna lovegood (@wslizz_) March 16, 2022

Others are saying how Netflix needs to improve the quality of their shows to earn more money instead of charging a fee

They should make better quality content if they want more money — Billy (@blines99) March 16, 2022

While others already have a plan...

Oh no, what am I going to do now? pic.twitter.com/8higLnByt8 — krojačica sudbine (@MonaLisa_1797) March 16, 2022

123Movies looking good asf rn pic.twitter.com/CIg0hg02k3 — 𝓈𝓉𝒶𝓇𝒹𝑒𝓌 (@kevosmin) March 16, 2022

If Netflix started charging a fee for password sharing in India, what would your reaction be? Let us know in the comments below.

