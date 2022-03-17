Who's Netflix are you using? If it is a friend's friend's sibling's Netflix account, then that kind stranger might have to pay a fee now. According to reports, Netflix is starting to test a fee for customers who share their passwords with people outside their household. 

This test is launching out in three countries - Chile, Costa Rica and Peru - as of now. It may or may not expand beyond it, but Twitter is NOT happy about it. 

People are discussing how Netflix is going to lose subscribers after this

As expected, people are already talking about canceling the service

Others are saying how Netflix needs to improve the quality of their shows to earn more money instead of charging a fee

While others already have a plan...

If Netflix started charging a fee for password sharing in India, what would your reaction be? Let us know in the comments below. 

Also Read | Twitter Only Follows One Person & No One Knows Why, Including The Person Himself