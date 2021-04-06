Amid rising Covid-19 cases, Delhi government has imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30th. However, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that a complete lockdown is not being considered yet. 

However, netizens are resorting to social media to find humour in these testing times and are making jokes about this newly imposed night curfew.   

Hope things get better soon. 