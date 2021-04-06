Amid rising Covid-19 cases, Delhi government has imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30th. However, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that a complete lockdown is not being considered yet.

Night curfew imposed in Delhi from 10 pm to 5 am with immediate effect till 30th April, in the wake of #COVID19 situation: Delhi Government pic.twitter.com/V3WufATG77 — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021

However, netizens are resorting to social media to find humour in these testing times and are making jokes about this newly imposed night curfew.

#NightCurfew in Delhi from 10 pm to 5 am till 30 april



Meanwhile police waiting for night to beat people pic.twitter.com/Z2mgIwLtq4 — Shubham Jain (@Shubham09273730) April 6, 2021

#nightcurfew implemented in Delhi



Corona during the day time* pic.twitter.com/oaapIq5C8S — Cutting Chai ☕ (@specialcutchai) April 6, 2021

#NightCurfew in Delhi



Meanwhile me and my friends right now pic.twitter.com/tmVkx2E34M — Shubham Jain (@Shubham09273730) April 6, 2021

#NightCurfew at Delhi from 10 PM to 5 AM

Le Public pic.twitter.com/ViOgy5NoBg — Abhishek (@dj_abhiishek) April 6, 2021

Mumbai and Delhi, once bars and nightclubs reopen when the night curfew is lifted. pic.twitter.com/pUsQYCyj7m — Pankaj Ahuja (@panku_) April 6, 2021

Curfew in Delhi from 10PM-05AM



05:01 AM Corona : pic.twitter.com/MJz1uuCUip — घर जा ग़ा लि ब (@GharjaGhalib) April 6, 2021

#NightCurfew started in delhi



Le Street Dogs - 🐕🐶🐩🐾 pic.twitter.com/okBWHdO6lZ — Manish jain (@elvismps) April 6, 2021

#NightCurfew in Delhi



Meanwhile corona at afternoon 😅 pic.twitter.com/MDEmPyvd9K — junaid abbas zaidi (jaz)❤ (@jazz110z) April 6, 2021

So 3 days back Delhi announced vaccine to be administered 24x7 and then today it announced there will be night curfew between 10PM and 5AM. Matlab pic.twitter.com/JDi0xFXIJ2 — Abshar (@Aaabshar) April 6, 2021

#NightCurfew in #Delhi from 10 P.M. to 5 A.M.

Delhi government thinking that imposing night curfew would help in reducing corona virus cases in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/E4Bt7CCWmG — Aakash Singal (@AakashSingal4) April 6, 2021

Night Curfew imposed in Delhi from 10 PM to 5AM.#NightCurfew



Meanwhile Delhities- pic.twitter.com/oQLQmqFRY7 — IndiaTrending.in (@IndiaTrendingin) April 6, 2021

According to Maha govt Corona after 8pm to 7 am and Delhi govt Corona after 10 pm to 5 am #NightCurfew pic.twitter.com/ZtnyOmM2bb — Sujeet Suman (@SujeetS70137694) April 6, 2021

#NightCurfew started in delhi



Le Street Dogs - pic.twitter.com/YFEHua3AqU — Tiya pathak (@PathakTiya) April 6, 2021

Hope things get better soon.