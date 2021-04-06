Amid rising Covid-19 cases, Delhi government has imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30th. However, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that a complete lockdown is not being considered yet.
Night curfew imposed in Delhi from 10 pm to 5 am with immediate effect till 30th April, in the wake of #COVID19 situation: Delhi Government pic.twitter.com/V3WufATG77— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021
However, netizens are resorting to social media to find humour in these testing times and are making jokes about this newly imposed night curfew.
Covid-19 after night curfew in Delhi:#DelhiNightCurfew pic.twitter.com/9aRyyPeRzf— Harshit Sharma (@Sharmajikaputtr) April 6, 2021
Delhi me night curfew.....😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3jdAiB2LDK— Himanshu (@Himansh10001) April 6, 2021
That's how #NightCurfew from 10 PM to 5 AM will help! #Delhi pic.twitter.com/yRhzqcA8yJ— #yashiism (@Yashiism) April 6, 2021
So 3 days back Delhi announced vaccine to be administered 24x7 and then today it announced there will be night curfew between 10PM and 5AM. Matlab pic.twitter.com/JDi0xFXIJ2— Abshar (@Aaabshar) April 6, 2021
According to Maha govt Corona after 8pm to 7 am and Delhi govt Corona after 10 pm to 5 am #NightCurfew pic.twitter.com/ZtnyOmM2bb— Sujeet Suman (@SujeetS70137694) April 6, 2021
Hope things get better soon.