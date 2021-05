While we're facing a severe oxygen shortage, in addition, to the pandemic, there is an Indian celeb who still can't get over her entitlement and her privilege during this crisis.

Yes, we're talking about Kangana Ranaut. Just yesterday, she Tweeted how we humans are 'drawing oxygen from the environment and we don't deserve it.' (She said this during a time when thousands of people in India are dying due to the shortage of oxygen)

Everybody is building more and more oxygen plants, getting tons and tons of oxygen cylinders, how are we compensating for all the oxygen that we are forcefully drawing from the environment? It seems we learnt nothing from our mistakes and catastrophes they cause #PlantTrees

But this is not the only time she has been blatantly insensitive during a time when she could be using her privilege to help those in need. There have been numerous such instances where she has also encouraged violence. And looks like, just like us aam janta, Twitter had enough of her and finally ended up suspending her account.

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account got suspended for violating the Twitter Rules.#KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/Fq8FjIPYs4 — Siddharth Setia (@ethicalsid) May 4, 2021

Yes! Kangana's Twitter account has been suspended today and netizens have erupted with memes and jokes to celebrate this little victory.

Kangana's account has been suspended and I can officially declare that today has started on a wonderful note. — Sahil Shah 🇮🇳 (@SahilBulla) May 4, 2021

Twitter to Kangana - pic.twitter.com/REUEcMznIm — YOGENDRA SINGH DIKHIT (@ItsDikhit) May 4, 2021

Reply by Arnab Goswami after Kangana Ranaut got suspended Twitter account #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/jmxqTdwo1B — Deepak Khatri | दीपक खत्री 🇮🇳 (@Deepakkhatri812) May 4, 2021

RW And LW right now - pic.twitter.com/iIsrkVuvqq — Angoor Stark 🍇🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) May 4, 2021

Hrithik going to meet Jack to thank him for supending #KanganaRanautpic.twitter.com/dAU6vbyJ1w — Tweeting Quarantino (@rohitadhikari92) May 4, 2021

RW And LW right now : pic.twitter.com/0aXcmVbkm9 — Sidhu (@lonersidhu) May 4, 2021

IT cell to Twitter:#KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/B325e9Rbqa — CHEAP न्यूज़™💥 (@Cheap_News) May 4, 2021

Kangana Ranaut looks for her Twitter account.

🙄😂 #KanganaRanaut are didi 😂 pic.twitter.com/RiR09kBSfL — नितिन पूनियां (@nittu_poonia) May 4, 2021

Was Active got suspended pic.twitter.com/ktb44sbmPP — 𝐚𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐥 💜ᴷᴷᴿ (@aqqu___) May 4, 2021

People be like :#KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/62CdCqrO0k — Preeti Chaudhary (@HryTweet_) May 4, 2021

Well, let's see what she does next after this suspension.