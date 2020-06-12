Sony revealed the new design of PlayStation 5 and honestly, it is.. pretty interesting. This new PS5 is nothing like the old ones, it truly stands out. But hey, what is even the point of it twitter doesn't have a say in it, right?
So, netizens came up with their interpretation of this PS5 design and it will surely make you look at it differently.
BRUH!!!! The NEW #PS5 looking at that XBOX ☠️☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/wAw4MQEsgZ— itsemersonbro (@itsemersonbro) June 12, 2020
Whoever made this going to hell and I’m going with you 😭😂 #PS5 pic.twitter.com/6FrRYzAFvW— SAUCIN 💔💸 (@7Figurenate) June 12, 2020
Here is my only contribution to the #PS5. pic.twitter.com/3VwDjUyyAm— TPB| Link @ LIVING WHILE BLACK. (@TheBlackHylian) June 12, 2020
Doctor Doofenshmirtz looks kinda different... #PS5 pic.twitter.com/m6hxroenmP— 1312 | Emerald 🏳️🌈 (@EmeraIdDesigns) June 12, 2020
PS5 models looks lit— Pre-Alive™ (@LonelyLumpia) June 12, 2020
World's biggest #ps5 pic.twitter.com/5hV1cZyBBH— nicecream man (@Yfabio1997) June 12, 2020
PS5 Slim pic.twitter.com/VaKCbm5PBE— TheLBallDev (@TheLBall) June 11, 2020
wow pic.twitter.com/WSxoRetWGK— tc (@chillmage) June 11, 2020
New PS5 looking crazy tf pic.twitter.com/yfsRXOTMs9— 𝕏𝕖𝕟𝕠🖤 (@xenokizu) June 11, 2020
BMW i8-ass lookin console pic.twitter.com/6AusqmSxvV— dan seifert (@dcseifert) June 11, 2020
ps5 moodbaord 😭🙌🥰 pic.twitter.com/pkhU5zoN3w— shilly ✨🌱 (@shillingburger) June 11, 2020
I feel like the #PS5 Kaiba meme needed a rework lol pic.twitter.com/cSNDfzKi5M— Eric Liffrig (@SryInAdvance) June 12, 2020
Pre-ordered the new #PS5 pic.twitter.com/GEA0E9yLpK— Lonely_Astronaut👨🚀 (@easy_money966) June 12, 2020
im sorry pic.twitter.com/1FusRssd0Z— Chris Plante (@plante) June 11, 2020
I have been laughing at this for five minutes pic.twitter.com/aS1sAZ57Uz— Aeana (@Aeana) June 12, 2020
these are exactly the same pic.twitter.com/0OE24AN3AU— tc (@chillmage) June 11, 2020
the ps5 looks like a new expensive campus performing arts center that replaced three academic arts departments and cost $60 million dollars pic.twitter.com/mLwL921kRs— but then a strange thing happened (@matthiasellis) June 11, 2020
This is the best #PS5 meme go home everyone pic.twitter.com/jj0anQQ17S— The Weeniest Shinigami 🏳️🌈 (@SSJ3Goku90) June 12, 2020
You can't unsee it now.