Sony revealed the new design of PlayStation 5 and honestly, it is.. pretty interesting. This new PS5 is nothing like the old ones, it truly stands out. But hey, what is even the point of it twitter doesn't have a say in it, right?

So, netizens came up with their interpretation of this PS5 design and it will surely make you look at it differently.

Whoever made this going to hell and I’m going with you 😭😂 #PS5 pic.twitter.com/6FrRYzAFvW — SAUCIN 💔💸 (@7Figurenate) June 12, 2020

Here is my only contribution to the #PS5. pic.twitter.com/3VwDjUyyAm — TPB| Link @ LIVING WHILE BLACK. (@TheBlackHylian) June 12, 2020

damn say what u will but the ps5 real slick in person doe pic.twitter.com/YrygzmclPu — alex @ RAT RANCH (@glacear_) June 11, 2020

New PS5 looking crazy tf pic.twitter.com/yfsRXOTMs9 — 𝕏𝕖𝕟𝕠🖤 (@xenokizu) June 11, 2020

BMW i8-ass lookin console pic.twitter.com/6AusqmSxvV — dan seifert (@dcseifert) June 11, 2020

I feel like the #PS5 Kaiba meme needed a rework lol pic.twitter.com/cSNDfzKi5M — Eric Liffrig (@SryInAdvance) June 12, 2020

i fixed it pic.twitter.com/ywQgKyXwPl — Petrana 冰冰 Radulovic (@Pet_rana) June 11, 2020

I have been laughing at this for five minutes pic.twitter.com/aS1sAZ57Uz — Aeana (@Aeana) June 12, 2020

these are exactly the same pic.twitter.com/0OE24AN3AU — tc (@chillmage) June 11, 2020

the ps5 looks like a new expensive campus performing arts center that replaced three academic arts departments and cost $60 million dollars pic.twitter.com/mLwL921kRs — but then a strange thing happened (@matthiasellis) June 11, 2020

This is the best #PS5 meme go home everyone pic.twitter.com/jj0anQQ17S — The Weeniest Shinigami 🏳️‍🌈 (@SSJ3Goku90) June 12, 2020

You can't unsee it now.