The ever-increasing prices of fuel in the country has become a matter of serious concern for an average citizen. But, the price hike of Petrol and Diesel hit an all-time high in Delhi and Mumbai on January 22.

According to reports, the revised petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai are now Rs 92.04 and Rs 82.40 per litre respectively. For Delhi, petrol is now Rs 85.45 and diesel is Rs 75.63 per litre currently.

The Price of petrol is at a record high today.



Delhi: Rs 85.45 /litre

Mumbai : Rs 92.04 /litre — Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) January 22, 2021

So, after this overwhelming price hike, netizens did what they do best. They flooded social media sites with several jokes and memes.

#PetrolPrice after raise in Petrol price . My friend looking at my scooty for joy ride . Meanwhile me :- pic.twitter.com/kaFMN1ULb9 — Ramadhir singh🏹🚜 (@iamramadhir) January 22, 2021

Harsha Bhogle on Petrol Price Hike pic.twitter.com/5hF7wjca9e — Shubham Gaur (@_ShubhamGaur) January 23, 2021

#PetrolPrice

Petrol Price at record high



Bhakts : pic.twitter.com/sJ8tvkLm3k — Dheeraj Jadhav (@dhee_jadhav) January 22, 2021

if you love someone, let them go...



with #PetrolPrice Rs.90 above how far will they go?😂 — Yedukondalu C (@friskypuppet) January 22, 2021

"Two types of Sr. Bachchan in this world"



Mitron, Yaad hai na wo dialogue? 😜



Petrol is at an all time high pic.twitter.com/A7AbYP3zsr — Pawan_ 🚜 (@PawanSays_) January 22, 2021

Me after seeing petrol price day by day ...#PetrolPrice pic.twitter.com/3rzm7biBG5 — 💲💔〽️ (@Samcasm7) January 22, 2021

Meanwhile long drive after petrol price hike be like: #PetrolPrice pic.twitter.com/P6B3uGZqtx — Amit Singh Rajput (@amitvaani) January 22, 2021

Sir @SrBachchan



When Petrol. When Petrol

Was 64. Is 92 pic.twitter.com/81dHdjOeMH — Sarcasm ™️ (@SarcasticRofl) January 22, 2021

#PetrolPrice

After seeing petrol price :92.15. Per litre

Ab toh girlfriend ko bike pe nh cycle pe ghumana pdega pic.twitter.com/cA2jNQBinC — Nayan Mankar (@NayanMankar4) January 22, 2021

#PetrolPrice

When you tell your mother about the rising cost of petrol day by day

°°°

Le Mom * pic.twitter.com/XHbJRQdLL4 — Snake 🇮🇳 (@Snakecasm) January 22, 2021

#PetrolPrice rose again . Me asking my friend whether he will come on bike ride with me ( on 50-50 deal ) :- pic.twitter.com/PNT9mkFviL — Ramadhir singh🏹🚜 (@iamramadhir) January 22, 2021

Thank god using social media is free. (For now)