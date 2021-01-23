The ever-increasing prices of fuel in the country has become a matter of serious concern for an average citizen. But, the price hike of Petrol and Diesel hit an all-time high in Delhi and Mumbai on January 22.
According to reports, the revised petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai are now Rs 92.04 and Rs 82.40 per litre respectively. For Delhi, petrol is now Rs 85.45 and diesel is Rs 75.63 per litre currently.
The Price of petrol is at a record high today.— Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) January 22, 2021
Delhi: Rs 85.45 /litre
Mumbai : Rs 92.04 /litre
So, after this overwhelming price hike, netizens did what they do best. They flooded social media sites with several jokes and memes.
#PetrolPrice after raise in Petrol price . My friend looking at my scooty for joy ride . Meanwhile me :- pic.twitter.com/kaFMN1ULb9— Ramadhir singh🏹🚜 (@iamramadhir) January 22, 2021
#PetrolPrice#PetrolPriceHike pic.twitter.com/a1hXkKinrz— Saddam_uk 🇮🇳 (@SaddamullahK) January 22, 2021
#PetrolPrice— Dheeraj Jadhav (@dhee_jadhav) January 22, 2021
Petrol Price at record high
Bhakts : pic.twitter.com/sJ8tvkLm3k
if you love someone, let them go...— Yedukondalu C (@friskypuppet) January 22, 2021
with #PetrolPrice Rs.90 above how far will they go?😂
Me after seeing petrol price day by day ...#PetrolPrice pic.twitter.com/3rzm7biBG5— 💲💔〽️ (@Samcasm7) January 22, 2021
Meanwhile long drive after petrol price hike be like: #PetrolPrice pic.twitter.com/P6B3uGZqtx— Amit Singh Rajput (@amitvaani) January 22, 2021
Sir @SrBachchan— Sarcasm ™️ (@SarcasticRofl) January 22, 2021
When Petrol. When Petrol
Was 64. Is 92 pic.twitter.com/81dHdjOeMH
#PetrolPrice #PetrolDieselPriceHike #PetrolDieselPrice— Abinash Samal 🇮🇳 (@AbinashSamalHFK) January 14, 2021
Quantity and price of petrol in Upcoming days. Ready to witness 💥 pic.twitter.com/nDj4YZuOFN
#PetrolPrice— Nayan Mankar (@NayanMankar4) January 22, 2021
After seeing petrol price :92.15. Per litre
Ab toh girlfriend ko bike pe nh cycle pe ghumana pdega pic.twitter.com/cA2jNQBinC
#PetrolPrice— Snake 🇮🇳 (@Snakecasm) January 22, 2021
When you tell your mother about the rising cost of petrol day by day
°°°
Le Mom * pic.twitter.com/XHbJRQdLL4
#PetrolPrice rose again . Me asking my friend whether he will come on bike ride with me ( on 50-50 deal ) :- pic.twitter.com/PNT9mkFviL— Ramadhir singh🏹🚜 (@iamramadhir) January 22, 2021
#PetrolPrice at record high today!! Le Public: pic.twitter.com/2on6NaKJoN— Ssrfan (@Ssrfan478780364) January 22, 2021
Avoid girlfriends it saves 90% of petrol.... #PetrolPrice pic.twitter.com/IBLJ6FMa2r— Anubhav Sharma (@Anubhav849) January 22, 2021
I just couldn't resist 😂#PetrolPrice#MoodOfTheNation pic.twitter.com/U4TAWV7Xwf— Sanket Shah (@SanketS48132327) January 22, 2021
Middle class people after watching news #PetrolPriceHike #PetrolPrice increased pic.twitter.com/cLsOOeqNM4— Memekaar Edits (@memekaar_edits) January 22, 2021
14th February gift🔥🔥#PetrolPrice pic.twitter.com/nNCa40xaiR— 🅐🅜🅐🅝 🅢🅘🅝🅖🅗 (@zero_chanakya) January 22, 2021
Thank god using social media is free. (For now)