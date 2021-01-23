The ever-increasing prices of fuel in the country has become a matter of serious concern for an average citizen. But, the price hike of Petrol and Diesel hit an all-time high in Delhi and Mumbai on January 22. 

According to reports, the revised petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai are now Rs 92.04 and Rs 82.40 per litre respectively. For Delhi, petrol is now Rs 85.45 and diesel is Rs 75.63 per litre currently. 

So, after this overwhelming price hike, netizens did what they do best. They flooded social media sites with several jokes and memes.   

Thank god using social media is free. (For now) 