As society has progressed, weddings have witnessed many changes over the past few years. These days, weddings are more than just solemnising the union of a couple. It is, in fact, a celebration of love. Aur kyun na ho? It’s a big day for every bride and groom out there. Every couple deserves joy and happiness at their wedding. While some couples perform romantic dance numbers on the D-day, a few of them express their feelings by pulling off stunts as a part of their celebration. Remember when a couple took hookah puffs on their wedding day? We are talking about this one.

Speaking of stunts, a desi bride had a mishap at her wedding while celebrating the day with the groom. A video of the moment has caught our attention on Twitter.

A Twitter user, @Sassy_Soul_ posted the clip on the micro-blogging platform in which the bride and groom can be seen holding sparkler guns as they stand on the stage with their backs to one another. Both of them are visibly elated as they get ready to blow off the sparkler crackers.

In a moment, the bride’s gun malfunctions and backfires. The gun explodes on her face instead. Soon, the bride throws the gun and moves away to save her face from the blast. People rush towards the couple. While it is unclear if the bride had minor or major injuries, the mishap was scary AF.

Idk what's wrong with people these days they are treating wedding days more like parties and this is how they ruin their perfect day (sic)," the Twitter user wrote.

Watch the video here:

Idk what's wrong with people these days they are treating wedding days more like parties and this is how they ruin their perfect day. 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/5o626gUTxY — Aditi. (@Sassy_Soul_) March 31, 2023

Twitterati are divided over this video:

Dance shows have become Circus…

Personal life has become a Circus…

Pre-Wedding shoots have become Circus…

Now Weddings have become a Circus…



Social media turned everyone into a circus monkey, I guess! https://t.co/2HxITqQxiE — AloneMusk (@ettettaaa) April 4, 2023

Why people make fun of wedding rituals by using these gimmicks? https://t.co/KGwKatx5it — Sandeep Goyal (@sandeepushadeep) April 4, 2023

When marriage become joke. No need to act like superstar. Keep it simple https://t.co/AnS5zFwM9f — ☞ (@AbhinavDawande) April 2, 2023

Idiots…social media will be the biggest killer in recent times https://t.co/qVGOeHWkOL — kamakhya singh (@kamakhya2010) April 1, 2023

This expected btw. These two r not marrying each other out of love, instead they r marrying for society/social validation. Jaisi karni vaisi bharni 😒 kabhi ek dusre k bare mein soche hote toh aise behuda harkate kabhi zindagi mein nhi karte. 🙏 Shaadi Mubarak ho 🙏 https://t.co/cEBUU8DrNT — CaptTeemo (@CaptTeemo3) March 31, 2023

No limits of chutiyap https://t.co/9ZxCV272nn — Yash Tiwari (@Msdianyash) March 31, 2023

Wtf kyun karni hai ye bakch*di https://t.co/3xvGIDBXIH — shreya (@tere_hawaale) March 31, 2023

One classy way of doing things is to keep it simple. https://t.co/qcD4SYlm52 — Ritesh (@Samba9Firmino) March 31, 2023

New fear unlocked 🫠 — Kamlesh Teli (@WittyKamlesh) March 31, 2023

Some netizens supported the couple and a few of them blamed the malfunction of the gun.

The quotes and comments saying she deserved it and talking about SM validation, you people literally need a life. Yes. There was no need of this stunt but the girl is hurt. Her face might be severely injured and all you guys talk abt is hw stupid they are. https://t.co/lZiIpjdAeu — Pretty little things (@PylBhB) April 1, 2023

They're happy on their big day. whats your problem? https://t.co/1VJQalPxu3 — Reetika (@Reetzz_02) March 31, 2023

The only thing wrong here is the machine, Idk what's wrong with people these days always questioning the way others celebrate their own occasion. https://t.co/XhYheGC0Rr — Chuski (@OyeChuski) March 31, 2023

shouldn't we ban the sale of these products… I hope the victims are taking the stern action against the manufacturer. unless someone pays for it this won't get corrected https://t.co/yvEaIfJzH8 — rahul shah 🇮🇳 (@makingideawork) April 1, 2023

It is definitely a ‘new fear unlocked’, especially for those who wish to try these out on their special day.