The latest trend on social media is called "evil be like", and it mainly involves people putting pictures with colours inverted, making them look... scary?

The photos look like their negative versions, and people are writing captions that suit the posts. The most popular pictures used for this are the ones of BTS, and One Direction.

A thread on evil bts : cos tl gone mad pic.twitter.com/NXuaM2v9x7 — ASH⁷ currently crying over purple hair joon (@lovelyjubbly_77) October 17, 2021

I'd ask what is the point of this; but then what is the point of anything?!