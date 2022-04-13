The political unrest in Pakistan has reached a point where it's tough to comprehend the whole thing in one go, and while we empathise with our neighbours and hope for things to settle soon, there is some humour to be found in this chaos.

What is the Pakistan Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif's deal with the mics? He seems to have a go at them whenever he gets a chance.

A video compilation of him unleashing anger on the mics is doing rounds on social media and it's hilarious, to say the least.

Shehbaz has replaced Imran Khan for the position of the Prime Minister and his prowess as the most powerful person in the country remains to be seen.

But for now, he has established dominance over mics.

People couldn't help but react to this very funny video. Here are some of the tweets that caught our attention.

Great tactics of keeping reporters at arms length distance 😜#PakistanPM https://t.co/0CiRA6pG54 — Srini (@Srini34869713) April 10, 2022

Don't know abt that but definitely more entertaining than IK😂😂https://t.co/B0e09KuTWM — Mahid Ahmed (@mahidahmed7) April 12, 2022

The new Pak PM hates mics more than introverts on Zoom Meetings pic.twitter.com/za72I801uI — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 12, 2022

You must be kidding https://t.co/9y5eYiv6EK — Dhichhak (@dhichhak) April 10, 2022

The next version to ‘mic drop’ https://t.co/4r96RQCwFm — Yash Jain (@YashJain88) April 10, 2022

If my speech does not have a mic drop then I drop the mics. https://t.co/U3Du1sPQDT — Harsh Pandey (@moreharshg) April 10, 2022

Why is this so funny? https://t.co/HV4xaNAiJ7 — Matthew Hanscom (@MatthewThanscom) April 10, 2022

Shehbaz's reputation is not the best if we were being completely honest but those really looking for a silver lining can tell themselves - at least he is attending press conferences.