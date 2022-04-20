While some may like keeping their love lives private, others go all out, and don't mind telling the world of their love! Much like Kusum, whose viral love note on a ₹10 money bill proclaiming her love for Vishal has twitizens chuckling.

Twitter user vipul2777 (also under the account name Crime Master Gogo), posted a photo of a ₹10 money bill with a note by Kusum asking Vishal, most likely her past lover, to rescue her from her wedding! And the internet just could not hold back on epic comments about Vishal being the new 'bewafa Sonam Gupta' and the bizarre nature of the note.

Twitter show your power... 26th April ke Pehle kusum ka Yeh message vishal tak pahuchana hai.. Doh pyaar karne wale ko milana hai.. Please amplify n tag all vishal you know.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/NFbJP7DiUK — Crime Master Gogo 🇮🇳 (@vipul2777) April 18, 2022

Take a look at how people responded to the epic tweet here.

It's for बिशाल not विशाल। — Vishal Chaturvedi #विष (@filmervishal) April 18, 2022

Vishal , what is this behaviour bhai !!!???? 😐😐😐😐😐😐 — Rishab 🇮🇳 (@ClashWithXerex) April 18, 2022

He bhagwan kya karun is ladki ka. pic.twitter.com/Fua37cy7sd — Vishal🇮🇳 (@Davinci566) April 18, 2022

What if all Vishals /Bishals reach on time ?Who will Kusum run with? — Shikha Kapoor Rajpal🇮🇳 (@Shiks33075327) April 18, 2022

Sonam gupta ke baad ab Vishal bewafa hai.. — Indian (@Vodka_Anytime) April 19, 2022

Hello Vishal hurry up Vmro 👍 🙄 — King In The North v2.0 🇮🇳 (@Saffron_power) April 18, 2022

Main ghar walo ko tag kar rha hun dono ke...🤣🤣🤣 — Aakash Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@Only1Aakash) April 19, 2022

Kusum ke naseeb.. 😂 — Crime Master Gogo 🇮🇳 (@vipul2777) April 19, 2022

I know a Vishal who is getting married in May 🤭🤭🤣🤣 — Asha Sanmarkan #IAmModi 🇮🇳 (@AshaSanmarkan) April 18, 2022

A scene replicated from the movie Serendipity! https://t.co/MysesurhUs — Pratik Panchal (@pratikpanchal06) April 19, 2022

26 April, Which year?????

Kusum ki shaadi ho gayi hogi, do saal pehle. Note bhi old hai.

Bechara vishaal.😭😭 https://t.co/CJd52BV7IZ — 👸The high priestess🇮🇳 (@Pinky83996650) April 19, 2022

Well, we hope Vishal and Kusum end up together.