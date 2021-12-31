Okay, tell me how many new year's resolutions you have got for 2022.
It's the last day of 2021, and we are all motivated to start the new year ( already) with a bang of resolutions. While we take a lot of inspiration from our Bollywood characters, we wonder what new year's resolutions they would have for us.
Moved by the same idea, Someone on Twitter shared some resolutions for 2022 featuring Bollywood characters, and they just hit the right nerve!
Here's to hoping they would at least last for a week!
#NewYearResolution2022— Chai Kadak ☕ (@Chai_n_love) December 30, 2021
ft. Bollywood Characters
Sheetal naam sun ke Kushti ladne nahi jayenge 😤#NewYearResolutions pic.twitter.com/tZnwiMES6E— Lyrical World (@lyrical_guy20) December 30, 2021
Adding to the list, we have our very own Babu Rao convincing us to save our ass from the third wave.
Go on! Add more to this list.
Read: 12 Viral Photos Of Bollywood Celebs That Broke The Internet In 2021.