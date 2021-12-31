Okay, tell me how many new year's resolutions you have got for 2022.

It's the last day of 2021, and we are all motivated to start the new year ( already) with a bang of resolutions. While we take a lot of inspiration from our Bollywood characters, we wonder what new year's resolutions they would have for us.

Moved by the same idea, Someone on Twitter shared some resolutions for 2022 featuring Bollywood characters, and they just hit the right nerve!

Here's to hoping they would at least last for a week!

Gusse pe control rakhege pic.twitter.com/5Ly2t0Da4Z — Chai Kadak ☕ (@Chai_n_love) December 30, 2021

Dusro ko offer krne se pehle khud ke water intake pe focus karenge pic.twitter.com/QVmIdAB4Ob — Chai Kadak ☕ (@Chai_n_love) December 30, 2021

Ex ki shaadi me kabhi nhi jayenge pic.twitter.com/CE6UmwUcBO — Chai Kadak ☕ (@Chai_n_love) December 30, 2021

Dicey situations me always ek step pichhe chale jaenge pic.twitter.com/tjxl0zwUBd — Chai Kadak ☕ (@Chai_n_love) December 30, 2021

Laxmi chit fund me kabhi invest nhi karenge pic.twitter.com/BOtj5e0ZSz — Chai Kadak ☕ (@Chai_n_love) December 30, 2021

Bragging nhi karenge kabhi pic.twitter.com/KN0gn8nHYA — Chai Kadak ☕ (@Chai_n_love) December 30, 2021

5 rupe wala chicken biryani kabhi nhi khayenge pic.twitter.com/u7ubfeKuli — Chai Kadak ☕ (@Chai_n_love) December 30, 2021

Sheetal naam sun ke Kushti ladne nahi jayenge 😤#NewYearResolutions pic.twitter.com/tZnwiMES6E — Lyrical World (@lyrical_guy20) December 30, 2021

Adding to the list, we have our very own Babu Rao convincing us to save our ass from the third wave.



Go on! Add more to this list.

