You know WFH has worked really well, when videos of kids interrupting important meetings have gone viral. Previously, it was political analyst Robert Kelly, whose kids had to be carried out of the room by his wife. 

This time, around, it is New Zealand minister Carmel Sepuloni doing an interview with Radio Samoa. The interview was interrupted by her son who was excitedly brandishing a dick-shaped carrot.

Source: Twitter

Sepuloni is seen trying to take the carrot away from him but credit where it's due, the kid was damn fast!

The politician herself shared the video on Twitter. 

People have been tripping over this for at least a few hours now!

We don't know the kid's name but for future references, we will be using the word 'legend'. 