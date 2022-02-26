Indian TV news channels have aired weird stories several times. They have swayed away from the main topic and became a laughter stock in the process. Whatever be the reason for the comedy they do, viewers expect them to do at least the basic copy check. Which it seems they are failing at.

Recently someone shared a screenshot of the Aaj Tak channel airing the news of the occupation of Chernobyl Nuclear Plant by India. Yeah, India not Russia.

The same screenshot was shared by others also.

The picture soon went viral and people are making memes on it. What else to do with it?

This happened on Aaj Tak but was soon realized and checked pic.twitter.com/zKuxmY7QVx — Paramjit Kaur (@Paramji11788029) February 26, 2022

While Russia and Ukraine were busy in the war Modi had other plans.

src: Aaj Tak pic.twitter.com/uymMdJFL9R — Bullet Raja (@bulletRaja_) February 26, 2022

When channels are ready to please, any headline is possible. It gets past the editors. 😂 https://t.co/Ee0FgphYIs — Vivek Sengupta (@vsengupta) February 26, 2022

It's becoming a comedy show https://t.co/tOzoE5tzWd — ASHIS (@ashis23) February 26, 2022

Aaj Tak graphics team on drugs!!!!! - MartandX

