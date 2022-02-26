Indian TV news channels have aired weird stories several times. They have swayed away from the main topic and became a laughter stock in the process. Whatever be the reason for the comedy they do, viewers expect them to do at least the basic copy check. Which it seems they are failing at.
Recently someone shared a screenshot of the Aaj Tak channel airing the news of the occupation of Chernobyl Nuclear Plant by India. Yeah, India not Russia.
The same screenshot was shared by others also.
Bharat ka Kabza? Ye kab huva? 🤔🤷🏾♂️#UkraineRussia pic.twitter.com/4kbpM7sNtJ— Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) February 25, 2022
According to #aajtak, India captured chernobyl nuclear power plant. 😂😂 #RussiaUkraineWar#Chernobyl pic.twitter.com/mYo0uwoqeC— Naman Khandelwal (@Naman2519801) February 25, 2022
The picture soon went viral and people are making memes on it. What else to do with it?
This happened on Aaj Tak but was soon realized and checked pic.twitter.com/zKuxmY7QVx— Paramjit Kaur (@Paramji11788029) February 26, 2022
@TRAI hadd Kar di apne @aajtak— Gaurav Sharma (@GauravS83610804) February 26, 2022
Kya krogy TRP ka ?? pic.twitter.com/oq59o82zBn
🙆🤷 crazy news channels @aajtak ? https://t.co/BgqfZJmH8k— shaber sabr (@shaikshabea) February 26, 2022
When channels are ready to please, any headline is possible. It gets past the editors. 😂 https://t.co/Ee0FgphYIs— Vivek Sengupta (@vsengupta) February 26, 2022
It's becoming a comedy show https://t.co/tOzoE5tzWd— ASHIS (@ashis23) February 26, 2022
Aaj Tak graphics team on drugs!!!!! - MartandX
What do you think about this?