The journey of mainstream Indian media from delivering information to clickbait theatrics is one story to tell. Today, primetime news channels are not so much about news per se; they are about getting dramatic and doing crazy shiz. Today, we have a channel discussing budget with a REALLY big budget.

Confused?

Apparently, Aaj Tak, a primetime news channel, recently dropped a promo of their segment, ‘ Budget Ki Udaan.’ Shot in FlyDining restaurant, about 160 feet above the ground, the promo had a news anchor talking about how the channel is reaching new heights. Another anchor revealed the segment’s purpose was to discuss whether this year’s budget would reach SIMILAR heights.

ऐसा शो आपने कभी नहीं देखा होगा! आजतक पर सबसे पहले! बजट की उड़ान! pic.twitter.com/V6bwWGGVMw — Anjana Om Kashyap (@anjanaomkashyap) January 30, 2023

The promo shared by the Senior Executive Editor and one of the anchors in the show went viral in no time. Twitter is in splits to see this new comedy show.

Have a look at how people are reacting.

However ridiculous this seems at first glance is compounded tenfold when one realises that this idea must have gone through multiple levels of discussions and approvals to see light of day #InstitutionalizedStupidity https://t.co/IGd37uqrkJ — Ruchi Gupta (@guptar) January 30, 2023

That stage when you don't know where Roadies ends and news begins https://t.co/e3Mlx8My8d — Abdaal M Akhtar (@abdaal) January 30, 2023

When people said that news in this country has become Circus no one wanted to buy that. Aajtak is just proving it!! https://t.co/9Er8ixyxEf — SNellay (@SNellay) January 30, 2023

Please tell me this circus is not about something as serious as budget https://t.co/H6k5AHyUyD — Priyashmita (@priyashmita) January 30, 2023

Mainstream media is a joke. https://t.co/QkU2urOBaY — Shrivathsa. B (@shri_v) January 30, 2023

Good idea for TV debates. If someone gets rowdy or unruly, they can be 'dropped' from the debate https://t.co/aiumHPROAa — Caustickonar (@caustickonar) January 31, 2023

This is how #Bollywood thinks of making part 2 after part 1 is a hit https://t.co/zndO6bqgO0 — SHANAL SHEKHAR (@SHANALSHEKHAR22) January 30, 2023

They aren't competing with other news channels but with drama shows like Big Boss 😂😂 https://t.co/xzY8OacJOg — Harshit Jain (@jain_harshit) January 30, 2023

They are reaching new heights of stupidity https://t.co/s8wdGCiBvj — Sanitary Panels (@sanitarypanels) January 30, 2023

I have so many questions. What if someone wants to pee? What if someone gets aggressive during debate and ☠️ https://t.co/8qgfgXlffr — G. (@wtfgauravvvv) January 30, 2023

Next show idhar hoga mout ke kuwe mein 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/Ba6Yjwl8Iy pic.twitter.com/LpNwC1nId1 — 8 : 00 PM (@nobodyhps) January 30, 2023

What’s next? Discussing budget in space?

