Earlier yesterday, the newspaper had a picture of a Yuva Sena member tying rakhi to a policeman, which should be troubling for a variety of reasons. But that's not why we are here today. We are here because someone posted the picture online.

Today's newspaper has this pic of a yuva sena member tying rakhi to a policeman which is well.., hmm... but what really elevates it to meme level is the guy in the lockup looking on. pic.twitter.com/WVLx0fXMQD — Vikram Hegde (@vikramhegde) August 23, 2021

Now, the picture also has a guy in the lockup just staring at the duo, which convinced Twitter that the photo was ripe for being a meme.

sending love to my miserable lawyer friends 🥀 https://t.co/AR3shSbRvu pic.twitter.com/hhpOY4GyuR — chethana (@iamdatemike) August 23, 2021

Dude in the lockup: https://t.co/ulNiyp8BE5 pic.twitter.com/a5SYDQvvEw — the user previously known as ghaura (@ghauraghaura) August 23, 2021

That guy in the lock-up is us Indians while the BJP does its regular shit! https://t.co/IFYZ8DggwD — فيࣿصل ~ Faisal (@Buzzing_Uh) August 23, 2021

Sending some love to Dalit Bahujan Adiwasi climate change activists https://t.co/OrqXHfPu1u pic.twitter.com/ddu6lvZBY6 — BrainChand #DBALivesMatter (@DailyPassenger_) August 23, 2021

Only the Police needs to be "locked" in the bond of Rakhi, while the "criminal" is free to go!!! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1uTtbruuzL — Alibaba and 40 Others! (@beingtolerant) August 23, 2021

This did not take long to go viral.