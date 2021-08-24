Earlier yesterday, the newspaper had a picture of a Yuva Sena member tying rakhi to a policeman, which should be troubling for a variety of reasons. But that's not why we are here today. We are here because someone posted the picture online.
Today's newspaper has this pic of a yuva sena member tying rakhi to a policeman which is well.., hmm... but what really elevates it to meme level is the guy in the lockup looking on. pic.twitter.com/WVLx0fXMQD— Vikram Hegde (@vikramhegde) August 23, 2021
Now, the picture also has a guy in the lockup just staring at the duo, which convinced Twitter that the photo was ripe for being a meme.
My entry @vikramhegde https://t.co/E7224mOfle pic.twitter.com/IeQJOVnnWU— behtarcallsaul (@behtarcallsaul) August 23, 2021
sending love to my miserable lawyer friends 🥀 https://t.co/AR3shSbRvu pic.twitter.com/hhpOY4GyuR— chethana (@iamdatemike) August 23, 2021
Dude in the lockup: https://t.co/ulNiyp8BE5 pic.twitter.com/a5SYDQvvEw— the user previously known as ghaura (@ghauraghaura) August 23, 2021
https://t.co/z9h7lqYbT5 pic.twitter.com/D1Ynp6Tm5d— CJ (@RealCarlJhonson) August 23, 2021
https://t.co/K9jk3cYOkx pic.twitter.com/BDk319zYZv— कोयल™❁ (@Kaalbhairavee) August 23, 2021
https://t.co/fC4rhyVnke pic.twitter.com/P8jJcoUr8X— Shweta Duggal (@shduggal) August 23, 2021
😭😭😭 https://t.co/rti1BDPv6T pic.twitter.com/vaylGBGKtc— Eashan Ghosh (@eashanghosh) August 23, 2021
https://t.co/zLaJKM0vRf pic.twitter.com/XNaS9JTVXQ— Shashank Shekhar Misra शशांक शेखर मिश्र (@shashank109) August 23, 2021
Only the Police needs to be "locked" in the bond of Rakhi, while the "criminal" is free to go!!! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1uTtbruuzL— Alibaba and 40 Others! (@beingtolerant) August 23, 2021
my humble entry... pic.twitter.com/AV5xMZN8ai— t.g. Shenoy (@theBekku) August 23, 2021
This did not take long to go viral.