We are just 20 days away from a new year, right? Just 20 days and this jinx will be broken (or that's what the hope is).

So my thing is, just hold your breathe through this time and let it pass. No stress, no controversy, no feelings only man. Zen.

But Nigella. Yaaaaar. 

In one of the episodes of her show Cook, Eat, Repeat, the popular chef went on to pronounce microwave as me-crow-wav-vay.

Why? Who knows; but what bothers me the most is the recklessness of it. She says 'me-crow-wav-vay' as if it's the right thing to do, as if it's not completely ridiculous.

Also, imagine the kind of authority she has, that no one from the crew called her out. And no one on the edit table said "can we shoot this again because this goes against the fundamental values that hold us all together".

Everyone was like "me-crow-wav-vay, of course, of course". 

Anyway, I am angry about this because it has disrupted my peace. The internet, on the other hand, is feeling many emotions. 

In her defense, she did say that it was a joke after the video blew up, but I think it's too late now.

Koi sense hai iss baat ki? Nae-gie-lala ko bohot lagi thi.