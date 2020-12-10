We are just 20 days away from a new year, right? Just 20 days and this jinx will be broken (or that's what the hope is).
So my thing is, just hold your breathe through this time and let it pass. No stress, no controversy, no feelings only man. Zen.
But Nigella. Yaaaaar.
In one of the episodes of her show Cook, Eat, Repeat, the popular chef went on to pronounce microwave as me-crow-wav-vay.
Why? Who knows; but what bothers me the most is the recklessness of it. She says 'me-crow-wav-vay' as if it's the right thing to do, as if it's not completely ridiculous.
Also, imagine the kind of authority she has, that no one from the crew called her out. And no one on the edit table said "can we shoot this again because this goes against the fundamental values that hold us all together".
I'm loving the new series of Nigella. Double buttered toast, double carbs, all the greatest condiments and the best pronunciation of microwave. Ever. pic.twitter.com/3uRdT5fJ2r— Helen (@istolethursday) December 7, 2020
Everyone was like "me-crow-wav-vay, of course, of course".
@Nigella_Lawson pronunciation of 'microwave' is a highlight of 2020 for me #CookEatRepeat pic.twitter.com/hA01zdpuRV— 🏴 Shaun (@shaunh878) December 7, 2020
Anyway, I am angry about this because it has disrupted my peace. The internet, on the other hand, is feeling many emotions.
Just watched a 30 second ad to get to a five second clip of how Nigella Lawson pronounces ‘microwave’. How’s your Wednesday— Daniel Sheridan (@DSheridanYEP) December 9, 2020
obsessed with the way nigella lawson says microwave pic.twitter.com/a7emiGZsKE— 🍈 alexthaproduct || chaotic evil eraالكسندر (@AlexThaProduct) December 9, 2020
heads full cant stop thinking about nigella lawson saying microwave pic.twitter.com/JUHSfesGGS— katie (@tpwkatiie) December 9, 2020
When you spot @Nigella_Lawson is trending because of her me-crow-wav-vay pronunciation of microwave, and I’m loving it!!— Mr David #BlackLivesMatter (@zebradavid) December 9, 2020
Thank you @Nigella_Lawson for honestly brightening my year with your pronunciation of microwave. I will forever call it a mecrowahvè— ⋆ 💜🍭🎀 𝕭𝕽16𝕳𝕿𝕾 🎀🍭💜 ⋆ (@BR16HTS) December 9, 2020
It is up to us to keep Nigella Lawson's hilarious camp enunciation of microwave alive.— That dude? (@trulyaas) December 9, 2020
As I’ve just recently bought a microwave I thought I should name it in honour of last night’s episode of Nigella. I present to you, Mi-cro-wav-eh the microwave. @Nigella_Lawson pic.twitter.com/QBV1cwUTUj— Cat (@Scyotheguitar) December 8, 2020
In her defense, she did say that it was a joke after the video blew up, but I think it's too late now.
Koi sense hai iss baat ki? Nae-gie-lala ko bohot lagi thi.