We are just 20 days away from a new year, right? Just 20 days and this jinx will be broken (or that's what the hope is).

So my thing is, just hold your breathe through this time and let it pass. No stress, no controversy, no feelings only man. Zen.

But Nigella. Yaaaaar.

In one of the episodes of her show Cook, Eat, Repeat, the popular chef went on to pronounce microwave as me-crow-wav-vay.

Why? Who knows; but what bothers me the most is the recklessness of it. She says 'me-crow-wav-vay' as if it's the right thing to do, as if it's not completely ridiculous.

Also, imagine the kind of authority she has, that no one from the crew called her out. And no one on the edit table said "can we shoot this again because this goes against the fundamental values that hold us all together".

I'm loving the new series of Nigella. Double buttered toast, double carbs, all the greatest condiments and the best pronunciation of microwave. Ever. pic.twitter.com/3uRdT5fJ2r — Helen (@istolethursday) December 7, 2020

Everyone was like "me-crow-wav-vay, of course, of course".

Anyway, I am angry about this because it has disrupted my peace. The internet, on the other hand, is feeling many emotions.

Just watched a 30 second ad to get to a five second clip of how Nigella Lawson pronounces ‘microwave’. How’s your Wednesday — Daniel Sheridan (@DSheridanYEP) December 9, 2020

Good morning to only Nigella Lawson’s pronunciation of microwave pic.twitter.com/RE34UsLCwH — Shawn Reynolds (@ShawnReynolds_) December 9, 2020

obsessed with the way nigella lawson says microwave pic.twitter.com/a7emiGZsKE — 🍈 alexthaproduct || chaotic evil eraالكسندر (@AlexThaProduct) December 9, 2020

heads full cant stop thinking about nigella lawson saying microwave pic.twitter.com/JUHSfesGGS — katie (@tpwkatiie) December 9, 2020

i don’t think i’ll ever be over how nigella lawson pronounces “microwave” pic.twitter.com/LriquNFXKt — MEE CRO WAV É (@iona_wagg) December 9, 2020

When you spot @Nigella_Lawson is trending because of her me-crow-wav-vay pronunciation of microwave, and I’m loving it!! — Mr David #BlackLivesMatter (@zebradavid) December 9, 2020

Thank you @Nigella_Lawson for honestly brightening my year with your pronunciation of microwave. I will forever call it a mecrowahvè — ⋆ 💜🍭🎀 𝕭𝕽16𝕳𝕿𝕾 🎀🍭💜 ⋆ (@BR16HTS) December 9, 2020

It is up to us to keep Nigella Lawson's hilarious camp enunciation of microwave alive. — That dude? (@trulyaas) December 9, 2020

(For alt text a photo of Moira Rose from Schitt’s Creek with the caption bébé and a photo of Nigella Lawson with the caption mîcrowavé) https://t.co/el06W7hLOS — Kendra Mellifera 🦔 (@K_Mellifera) December 9, 2020

As I’ve just recently bought a microwave I thought I should name it in honour of last night’s episode of Nigella. I present to you, Mi-cro-wav-eh the microwave. @Nigella_Lawson pic.twitter.com/QBV1cwUTUj — Cat (@Scyotheguitar) December 8, 2020

In her defense, she did say that it was a joke after the video blew up, but I think it's too late now.

I know I said enough now, but couldn’t resist https://t.co/JSRZzEwpPU — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) December 9, 2020

Koi sense hai iss baat ki? Nae-gie-lala ko bohot lagi thi.