For a long time, Hindi daily soaps have been defying the laws of gravity and well, refusing to concur with logic too. We've made peace with it, though. We've wholeheartedly embraced this source of entertainment. 

But now it seems like the hilarity of Ekta Kapoor's 'serious' daily soaps has crossed borders and reached Nigeria too. 

Nigerian content creator Paul Casta plays a famous daily soap character Pragya and typically falls from the stairs in slow motion after waving goodbye to her husband.

Nigerian spoof hindi daily soap
Source: Twitter

This spoof turns more accurate when a bystander panics and dials up her husband instead of saving her because it's the most sensible thing to do.

Nigerian spoof hindi daily soap

Until Pragya falls down the stairs, her husband makes a last-ditch effort to save his beloved wife.

Nigerian spoof hindi daily soap

Ultimately, the wife is deterred from falling down the stairs, and the couple shares "the" moment. A work of art, indeed.

Nigerian spoof hindi daily soap

Watch the entire video here:

Twitter seems to love this Nigerian spoof more than the original version. 

Who said only logic grabs interest?