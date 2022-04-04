For a long time, Hindi daily soaps have been defying the laws of gravity and well, refusing to concur with logic too. We've made peace with it, though. We've wholeheartedly embraced this source of entertainment.

But now it seems like the hilarity of Ekta Kapoor's 'serious' daily soaps has crossed borders and reached Nigeria too.

Nigerian content creator Paul Casta plays a famous daily soap character Pragya and typically falls from the stairs in slow motion after waving goodbye to her husband.

This spoof turns more accurate when a bystander panics and dials up her husband instead of saving her because it's the most sensible thing to do.

Until Pragya falls down the stairs, her husband makes a last-ditch effort to save his beloved wife.

Ultimately, the wife is deterred from falling down the stairs, and the couple shares "the" moment. A work of art, indeed.

Watch the entire video here:

To Ekta Kapoor, with love, from Nigeria pic.twitter.com/lqMS957yyj — Khalid Baig (@KhalidBaig85) April 1, 2022

Twitter seems to love this Nigerian spoof more than the original version.

BEST thing I saw on the internet this week 🤪🤪🤣🤣😂😂 https://t.co/rdjtWLRjcW — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 2, 2022

Damn ! #Nigeria need to stop watching Ekta kapoor tv shows right now ! Its too late for us but save yourselves fellas ! https://t.co/s2FzuxUbm9 — Anil Yadav (@anilyadavpt) April 2, 2022

😋@ektarkapoor ma'am you certainly have taken India's soft power to new heights . This is completely your handiwork .🙏🏽 https://t.co/Jw4MTqrVfN — Ninjamonkey 🇮🇳 (@Aryan_warlord) April 2, 2022

Who said only logic grabs interest?