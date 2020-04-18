Alright, guys, this might not be real news, so be very careful. But this sure is hilarious AF. According to this report by The Sun, coronavirus can spread through farts.  

This report states that the virus was present in the faeces of 55% of patients with COVID-19. Apparently, medics have previously warned that farts contain tiny particles that can spread bacteria.

Again, this is a report by The Sun. There is no concrete evidence to back it up. That being said, as soon as the report hit Twitter, there were some reactions, to say the least. 

Now, as funny as this is, we can understand if you are a little worried about that lunch you just had. But don't worry. There's very little chance that you'll get the virus because of someone farting in the vicinity. If they are wearing pants and you are not really close to that release point, you'll be fine!