Alright, guys, this might not be real news, so be very careful. But this sure is hilarious AF. According to this report by The Sun, coronavirus can spread through farts.

This report states that the virus was present in the faeces of 55% of patients with COVID-19. Apparently, medics have previously warned that farts contain tiny particles that can spread bacteria.

Again, this is a report by The Sun. There is no concrete evidence to back it up. That being said, as soon as the report hit Twitter, there were some reactions, to say the least.

Chana , Rajma to be halted sales immediately . — HemangPalan 🇮🇳 (@PalanHemang) April 17, 2020

Radish to be taken out of shelfs with immediate effects. — HemangPalan 🇮🇳 (@PalanHemang) April 17, 2020

Pulses & potatoes be like : pic.twitter.com/k2u17XdvZq — Piyu Nair (Isolated-a hand away) 👩‍⚕️ 🇮🇳 (@Piyu_Nair) April 17, 2020

I am stuck with wrong kind of people at home now. pic.twitter.com/lE8BxnFs8o — Conspiracy (@IndicDesi) April 17, 2020

My wife would be dead😃 — Cooper Anderson (@cooperA86682798) April 15, 2020

Study: Coronavirus can be passed through farts



Three paragraphs in: The infected person needs to have their pants off



Five paragraphs in: Feces needs to escape from their butt



Conclusion: Don't poop in someone's face, it's bad



😂 — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) April 12, 2020

The first movie to make a billion dollars once coronavirus ends will be called “The Fart” about a bunch of people all played by Kevin James locked in a room until they figure out who farted. — Nick (@NickJAss) April 14, 2020

Now, as funny as this is, we can understand if you are a little worried about that lunch you just had. But don't worry. There's very little chance that you'll get the virus because of someone farting in the vicinity. If they are wearing pants and you are not really close to that release point, you'll be fine!