The organisers of the Tokyo Olympics in Japan have done something that Indian parents have been unsuccessfully trying to do for millennia. They have made it impossible to have sex, or that's what Twitter believes.

How do they work? Well, they are not meant to be anti-sex beds. If adults wanna have sex, they are gonna have sex. As far as the beds are concerned, they are made up of recycled cardboard and the makers have claimed that they could withstand the boink between two people. 

Naturally, Twitter picked up on the anti-sex part of the story and went to town with it, despite all the evidence pointing otherwise. 

In conclusion, no, there NO anti-sex beds.