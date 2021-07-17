The organisers of the Tokyo Olympics in Japan have done something that Indian parents have been unsuccessfully trying to do for millennia. They have made it impossible to have sex, or that's what Twitter believes.

Where Olympic Dreams are made. Athletes' Village bedroom in Tokyo. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/2yvzcPELXT — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) November 17, 2020

How do they work? Well, they are not meant to be anti-sex beds. If adults wanna have sex, they are gonna have sex. As far as the beds are concerned, they are made up of recycled cardboard and the makers have claimed that they could withstand the boink between two people.

Naturally, Twitter picked up on the anti-sex part of the story and went to town with it, despite all the evidence pointing otherwise.

I just think the most Covid safe thing instead of making anti-sex beds would be not hosting the Olympics in the first place but that’s just my personal opinion. https://t.co/3Yuv5uj3HX — Taylor W. 🌸 (@etherealhowler) July 16, 2021

told my (very ace) partner about the anti sex beds and they said "so whoever did that is a total square? like do they think beds are the only place people have sex?" — 🔺️Magaroon (27) Iwaizumi simp (@mikeandgodsquad) July 16, 2021

The Olympics 🤝 my mutuals

anti-sex beds pic.twitter.com/RlTFMI7Zym — Samuel (@s4cett) July 17, 2021

What's with the Tokyo Olympics designing new anti-sex beds? Incels perfected the design years ago. pic.twitter.com/lEcWFMFHzi — Nib Oswald (@niboswald) July 17, 2021

anti-sex beds are so stupid they're just gonna fuck on the floor — alice 🥵💦 is in zine land (@ohfaun) July 16, 2021

You think anti-sex beds can stop these athletes from having sex? They're Olympians! They can standing doggy! They're strong enough to standing cowgirl! Standing 69! They can probably do running 69! You gonna stop them? Gotta catch them first. Gotta outrun the Olympic sex fiends. — Hatebit (@HatebitX) July 17, 2021

A lot of numbers are being thrown around on this story. Looks like the problem is lateral movement, not load. So if your sex is of the thrusting variety stick with bouncing on the vertical axis over the central support structure I guess. That said Kaidi and I are under 100kg😅 pic.twitter.com/is1bByhnNI — Naomi Wu 机械妖姬 (@RealSexyCyborg) July 17, 2021

In conclusion, no, there NO anti-sex beds.