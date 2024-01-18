We’ve had a slew of videos and jokes about South Delhi and West Delhi, but I can’t help but feel a little unseen as a North Delhi girl. Sure, North Delhi may not be as fancy as the other parts of the city, but it has its plus points. There are many interesting spots to explore and even shop from in North Delhi, which is why I’ve made this list to remind myself and other Delhi folks that ND also has good stuff to offer.

Credit: Architecture Live

Here, take a look for yourself:

1. AL Market is kind of a vibe for street food in Shalimar Bagh.

Credit: So City

2. DC Chowk in Rohini has a whole hub of training institutes, tuition centres and also pretty decent cold coffee.

And you probably have a couple of mutual friends in Rohini mainly because you or a friend studied there.

Credit: Facebook

3. Pitampura and Shalimar Bagh have some of the biggest bungalows and if you want to see posh houses, that’s where to spot ’em.

Credit: Arhilovers

4. Currently, two of the most happening malls in all of North Delhi are Unity One in Rohini and Pacific in Netaji Subhash Place (even though it’s pretty cosy compared to most malls in Delhi).

Credit: Images BOF

5. Rohini’s Kohat Enclave market has a pretty lit wedding shopping scene.

And that too at affordable prices.

Credit: LBB, Delhi

6. Naini Lake and Coronation Memorial in Model Town are some of the most scenic spots to go to for a stroll.

Credit: Justdial

7. Majnu-ka-tila is great if you want to try Korean food, or have the fluffiest pancakes for breakfast at an affordable rate.

Go to Busan or Ama Cafe if you’re looking to try each of these foods, respectively.

Credit: LBB Delhi

8. Kamla Nagar is one of the best spots to thrift the most stylish clothes from and even find some good eateries

Credit: LBB Delhi

North Delhi may not be as refined as South Delhi, but there’s a lot to explore and shop from there.