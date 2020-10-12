The city that never sleeps went on hold today, as a massive grid failure led to a major power outage in most parts of Mumbai. 

As people waited for services to resume, they coped with the powercut the only way they knew how to - by creating memes and tweeting about it! 

And of course, there was a Jofra Archer tweet from 2013, that had seemingly predicted the future, yet again! 

Like always, people were impressed by the 'modern-day Nostradamus': 

Honestly, what sorcery is this?