The city that never sleeps went on hold today, as a massive grid failure led to a major power outage in most parts of Mumbai.
Correction: The second emergency number is 022-22694725#BMCUpdates https://t.co/choVdl5Nak— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) October 12, 2020
As people waited for services to resume, they coped with the powercut the only way they knew how to - by creating memes and tweeting about it!
Good thing about power cut is that all News Channels in Mumbai have 0 TRP right now.— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 12, 2020
The real power cut in Mumbai happened to BJP in 2019 😂😂😂— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) October 12, 2020
Delhi reacts to Mumbai citizens having a meltdown over the power cut pic.twitter.com/2bb5oH90fh— Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) October 12, 2020
Mumbaikars after experiencing #powercut : pic.twitter.com/EYSBg34Jbt— Dev Kumar (@DeeKay2310) October 12, 2020
And of course, there was a Jofra Archer tweet from 2013, that had seemingly predicted the future, yet again!
Lights out— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) March 22, 2013
Like always, people were impressed by the 'modern-day Nostradamus':
Mumbai, right now. https://t.co/BLiNe7HmAq— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 12, 2020
Jofra at it again . Mumbai Power Cut😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/UVHhsD8JXd— Abhishek Shankar (@AbhishekWeather) October 12, 2020
Jofra has literally everything predicted beforehand! #powercut https://t.co/GInjrM8wTE— Kushal Vala (@kushalvala) October 12, 2020
Jofra are you from the future?— Akshat Singh (@akshat_lovemsd) October 12, 2020
Common!How many times....#jofraarchertweets #powercut #PowerOutage #PowerFailure #blackout #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/TrAtpNqRoZ
Lord Jofra. 🙏 #powercut— Vishal Rankawat (@iamvishal_____) October 12, 2020
Honestly, what sorcery is this?