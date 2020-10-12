The city that never sleeps went on hold today, as a massive grid failure led to a major power outage in most parts of Mumbai.

As people waited for services to resume, they coped with the powercut the only way they knew how to - by creating memes and tweeting about it!

Good thing about power cut is that all News Channels in Mumbai have 0 TRP right now. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 12, 2020

The real power cut in Mumbai happened to BJP in 2019 😂😂😂 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) October 12, 2020

This once a year powercut is a humble reminder to Mumbaikars to experience what rest of India goes through on a daily basis. — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) October 12, 2020

Delhi reacts to Mumbai citizens having a meltdown over the power cut pic.twitter.com/2bb5oH90fh — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) October 12, 2020

And of course, there was a Jofra Archer tweet from 2013, that had seemingly predicted the future, yet again!

Lights out — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) March 22, 2013

Like always, people were impressed by the 'modern-day Nostradamus':

Prabhu ho aap . Apko Sab pata rhta hai — Shobit (@Sk_02_26) October 12, 2020

😂😂 legend hai ye — Vallabh Joshi (@Vallabh_J) October 12, 2020

Jofra at it again . Mumbai Power Cut😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/UVHhsD8JXd — Abhishek Shankar (@AbhishekWeather) October 12, 2020

Honestly, what sorcery is this?