Some things are better locked in the past. There's no point in bringing them back in life in any form. Like there's no joy in coming across OMR sheets now, and definitely not them as paper plates on the streets!

Sure, we don't have fond memories of the sheets we bubbled MCQ answers on, but we didn't need to see them forcibly fashioned into paper plates to serve snacks either!

It makes us feel cheated because obviously, we spent sleepless nights only to mark 'Jai Mata Di- A' on those sheets, right? Twitter has never felt this betrayed. 

BRB, ingesting ink with that chutney. 