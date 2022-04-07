Some things are better locked in the past. There's no point in bringing them back in life in any form. Like there's no joy in coming across OMR sheets now, and definitely not them as paper plates on the streets!

Hmare din rat ka mehnat tha ye :'( pic.twitter.com/lCJFpoRrUU — ♡||🌻 (@_SecretBae) April 6, 2022

Sure, we don't have fond memories of the sheets we bubbled MCQ answers on, but we didn't need to see them forcibly fashioned into paper plates to serve snacks either!

It makes us feel cheated because obviously, we spent sleepless nights only to mark 'Jai Mata Di- A' on those sheets, right? Twitter has never felt this betrayed.

At least you can say that my mehnat did brought food on the table!! — sherlock 'Homeless' (@KushxNaKhush) April 6, 2022

My MCQ sheet is not your snacks plate... 😡😡 — Indravardhan Sarabhai ઇન્દ્રવરધન સારાભાઈ (@Naarad_Munii_) April 6, 2022

Ab pata chala sabke marks same kyun aate the..aur rechecking karne ke liye college vale maana kar dete the🤣 — vipin sharma (@tumharavipin) April 6, 2022

Fir bhel puri wala hee mila tumhe OMR sheet check karwane ke liye?? 🙄😐 — Priyaanka (@Priyank_hahaha) April 6, 2022

Is par cake milega ab birthday parties mein 😅😑 .. pic.twitter.com/g7Aq1ibL1J — 𝓹𝓻𝓲𝓷𝓬𝓮𝓪𝓴𝓼𝓱𝓾𝓷𝓿𝓮𝓻𝓶𝓪 (@Princeakshun07) April 6, 2022

Mere ansu aur nossy giri thi uspe — Siya (@HayeSiyapa) April 6, 2022

mehnat gye bhel ke bhaav 🥺 — gungun♡ (@thoughtfulkid_) April 6, 2022

OMR sheet ka aisa use. Sorry but I don't recommend because the Ink used to print Litho code having some % of chemical contents. Some are using UV and Solvent inks also. — Manisha (@manisharathod31) April 7, 2022

BRB, ingesting ink with that chutney.