We all make mistakes. But some goof-ups are so innocent and funny that they're much like a real-life meme template walking towards you. They need to be shared to lighten up the world. And so is the case with this tweet.

So I ordered a cake from a renowned bakery in Nagpur, through #Swiggy. In the order details I mentioned “Please mention if the cake contains egg”. I am speechless after receiving the order 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/WHN0Ht20r0 — Kapil Wasnik (@kapildwasnik) May 20, 2022

We're all speechless. I can only imagine what it must have felt like opening up th box of 'ceremonious' cake to see this. It's not a shock that twitteratis found it hilarious, and they've got a lot of hilarious content to share that mirrors this.

Well, you’re not the first one getting in the „specification trap“ 😉😎 https://t.co/oAmebEZUwX — Armin Hanisch (@DerLinkshaender) May 20, 2022

For my first valentine I sent flowers. The florist asked if I wanted to add a message. Being shy I said no, I assumed it would list me as the sender. GF got an anonymous bunch of roses, the wrapping said "Say it with Flowers. Inside the card said "No message". — SpideyUK💙 (@SpideyUK77) May 21, 2022

Years back, in a global top Financial Services company i used to work at, they printed someone's credit card like this:



E.g.: The customer's name is Kapil Wasnik, on the credit card, they printed:



Kapil Space Wasnik



🤪 — Dasa (@Chirruped) May 20, 2022

Apparently, cake errors like this are very common.

Me: Please put the Happy Birthday "Pin Board" on top of cake.

Restaurant: pic.twitter.com/EeEtupOefQ — Prakash Reddy (@saiprakash4688) May 20, 2022

-What do you want us to write on the cake?

-Nothing.

👇 pic.twitter.com/bZf3uUYlLu — Pavitra 🍁 (@tum_pukar_lo) May 20, 2022

We asked for "Thank you" on the cake. pic.twitter.com/FImRM7bv9h — Poonam Thakur (@poonam_thakur6) May 21, 2022

No wonder why this is so hysterical.

😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Tfl3Jb4Owo — ᴠ ɪ ʀ ᴀ ᴊ 🖤 (@sidsupremacy) May 20, 2022

I think restaurants these days have started hiring robots😂 follow order no matter what 🙏🏻😂 — Modi Fan🇮🇳 (@ModiFan95916) May 21, 2022

Sorry, but can’t help laughing. 😂🤣 — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) May 20, 2022

This beats all memes.

Looks like a practical joke, your friends will do 😂 — ג׳יקוב | |یعقوب | ജേക്കബ് | Jacob (@Jacobji01) May 21, 2022

Le Bakery : Client's request pic.twitter.com/btRBPL4UWn — Arth Dubey (@ArthDubeyOrbit) May 20, 2022

They are probably laughing about what a good prank they played on you.

they did what you asked after all

Smart guys — Tapeshwar Dev Singh🔰 (@MasterChiief117) May 20, 2022

Oh! I am not done

In the meantime, Bakerywala to his mate: Pata nahi aajkal kya kya likhwate hain yeh log. Ek customer 'contains egg' likhwaraha hai cake par. — Muthukumaran N M (@mechanicmuthu) May 20, 2022

The worker after packing the cake pic.twitter.com/7lq0cLfskw — SHOUVIK (shouubheek) (@maiti_shouvik) May 20, 2022

not sure if they passed the assignment or failed — Aakash Jhaveri🧑🏻‍💻ΛJ (@jhaverinator) May 20, 2022

Just finalising cake for my moms bday and saw this tweet I am scared now😂 — Trupti Garg  (@garg_trupti) May 20, 2022

Honest mistake indeed!

Ignoring it as an honest mistake 😆 No intentions to defame them 🙏🏻 — Kapil Wasnik (@kapildwasnik) May 20, 2022

This is awesome !!!! You can't actually blame the restaurant guy totally 😜



He took your instructions word by word :) — Aryan Aylos (@AryanAylos) May 20, 2022

🤣🤣🤣🤣 they are perfectly clear, why are you complaining 😄😄😄 — yash (@yadsul) May 20, 2022

😂😂😂😂



Being into this industry I can understand it. Also understand how it can happen.



Once I saw cake with message

"Upar Luv You Mummy Likhana" — Ashish S Parik 🎂🍰 (@ashish_parik) May 20, 2022

But hey, Swiggy actually cared.

The Swiggy Customer Support Executive acknowledged the issue and has initiated the necessary steps. Appreciate the support, thank you! — Kapil Wasnik (@kapildwasnik) May 20, 2022

We all love our daily scoop of funny content. Sometimes, 'funny content' just knocks at our doors without us realizing it.