We all make mistakes. But some goof-ups are so innocent and funny that they're much like a real-life meme template walking towards you. They need to be shared to lighten up the world. And so is the case with this tweet.
So I ordered a cake from a renowned bakery in Nagpur, through #Swiggy. In the order details I mentioned “Please mention if the cake contains egg”. I am speechless after receiving the order 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/WHN0Ht20r0— Kapil Wasnik (@kapildwasnik) May 20, 2022
We're all speechless. I can only imagine what it must have felt like opening up th box of 'ceremonious' cake to see this. It's not a shock that twitteratis found it hilarious, and they've got a lot of hilarious content to share that mirrors this.
Well, you’re not the first one getting in the „specification trap“ 😉😎 https://t.co/oAmebEZUwX— Armin Hanisch (@DerLinkshaender) May 20, 2022
For my first valentine I sent flowers. The florist asked if I wanted to add a message. Being shy I said no, I assumed it would list me as the sender. GF got an anonymous bunch of roses, the wrapping said "Say it with Flowers. Inside the card said "No message".— SpideyUK💙 (@SpideyUK77) May 21, 2022
Years back, in a global top Financial Services company i used to work at, they printed someone's credit card like this:— Dasa (@Chirruped) May 20, 2022
E.g.: The customer's name is Kapil Wasnik, on the credit card, they printed:
Kapil Space Wasnik
🤪
Apparently, cake errors like this are very common.
Here's the masterpiece i got.. https://t.co/hxXK2gy9A6— @run (@arunnair86) May 20, 2022
Me: Please put the Happy Birthday "Pin Board" on top of cake.— Prakash Reddy (@saiprakash4688) May 20, 2022
Restaurant: pic.twitter.com/EeEtupOefQ
Looks same everywhere#justbake #bangalore pic.twitter.com/sNVREJwfe9— Life of π (@of_lifeofpip) May 21, 2022
No wonder why this is so hysterical.
😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Tfl3Jb4Owo— ᴠ ɪ ʀ ᴀ ᴊ 🖤 (@sidsupremacy) May 20, 2022
I think restaurants these days have started hiring robots😂 follow order no matter what 🙏🏻😂— Modi Fan🇮🇳 (@ModiFan95916) May 21, 2022
Sorry, but can’t help laughing. 😂🤣— Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) May 20, 2022
This beats all memes.— ג׳יקוב | |یعقوب | ജേക്കബ് | Jacob (@Jacobji01) May 21, 2022
Looks like a practical joke, your friends will do 😂
Le Bakery : Client's request pic.twitter.com/btRBPL4UWn— Arth Dubey (@ArthDubeyOrbit) May 20, 2022
They are probably laughing about what a good prank they played on you.— Tapeshwar Dev Singh🔰 (@MasterChiief117) May 20, 2022
they did what you asked after all
Smart guys
Oh! I am not done
In the meantime, Bakerywala to his mate: Pata nahi aajkal kya kya likhwate hain yeh log. Ek customer 'contains egg' likhwaraha hai cake par.— Muthukumaran N M (@mechanicmuthu) May 20, 2022
not sure if they passed the assignment or failed— Aakash Jhaveri🧑🏻💻ΛJ (@jhaverinator) May 20, 2022
Honest mistake indeed!
Ignoring it as an honest mistake 😆 No intentions to defame them 🙏🏻— Kapil Wasnik (@kapildwasnik) May 20, 2022
This is awesome !!!! You can't actually blame the restaurant guy totally 😜— Aryan Aylos (@AryanAylos) May 20, 2022
He took your instructions word by word :)
🤣🤣🤣🤣 they are perfectly clear, why are you complaining 😄😄😄— yash (@yadsul) May 20, 2022
But hey, Swiggy actually cared.
The Swiggy Customer Support Executive acknowledged the issue and has initiated the necessary steps. Appreciate the support, thank you!— Kapil Wasnik (@kapildwasnik) May 20, 2022