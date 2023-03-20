While the LinkedIn universe is full of over-exaggerated elements who’d try to find value in everything for a good post, there are profiles which do exactly the opposite. These are bizarre because they’re either too auspicious or too scary for ordinary people.

Twitter user Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) shared a snippet of an anonymous ‘outrageous’ work History on LinkedIn, and Twitter is amused. Take a look.

an outrageous Linkedin work history pic.twitter.com/1dooeAZs9Q — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) March 18, 2023

While the person in question criticised Phan for reducing them to a meme, they acknowledged that people have interesting takes on their profile.

FYI, here is the original tweet (which the individual agreed has really good Quote RTs): https://t.co/KoTP8C83pI — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) March 20, 2023

After working with Theranos and WeWork for over seven years, the person decided to take a break cos ‘look at their prior employers.’ The former health-tech company dissolved after a fraud scandal and the latter plummeted after a failed IPO, immense loss of money, and of course, the pandemic.

But apparently, the person’s return after the break wasn’t like a walk in the park either. They were employed by FTX (bankrupt trading company) and SVB (Silcon Valley Bank) subsequently, and both of them collapsed.

Albeit sympathetic, people are reacting in the most hilarious way possible. Have a look.

If you haven't caught up on all the failed financial firms, here's a quick summary 🤣 https://t.co/n6GXjCICuA — Liam Watts (@wattsy2077) March 20, 2023

There is no way this is real but it would be hilarious. https://t.co/NogXr2gOW9 — Dr. Dreidel (@Superjew75) March 20, 2023

‘It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me!’

This person should be asking if they are the problem. https://t.co/pl4saQkOm5 — samuelT (@coach_samuelT) March 20, 2023

This person is a human bloodhound for tech scams, like Caliban from the X-Men https://t.co/JE3kBUgqdA — The Black Casebook (@BlackCasebook) March 19, 2023

Literally the “Natasha Lyonne in Poker Face” of scam companies… a harbinger of death if you will https://t.co/eAAP7PJkGj — klaus (@nikGokee) March 20, 2023

this Forrest Gump reboot seems a bit on the nose https://t.co/knzVHKHiKn — Bryce Mainville (@robothyenas) March 20, 2023

Knowing this person’s luck, if they played the lottery, they’d win, but then their dog would eat the ticket. https://t.co/xWFr07vYR2 — Vicho Land (@VicHolland_SCS) March 20, 2023

Hiring this person is the equivalent of showing your buddy a picture of the girl waiting on you back home in a war movie https://t.co/o0PTRBvSX3 — Mark Agee (@MarkAgee) March 19, 2023

Sometimes no matter what you do to get away, trouble follows you https://t.co/uT906KjR2h — RoN X (@ronxart) March 20, 2023

This person surely must’ve had SOME experience. Their profile should be a case study.

