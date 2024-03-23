The idea of luxury is dreamy, and it sure sells. But, oftentimes, brands come up with outrageous ideas and try to sell literally anything by putting up a hefty price tag. Take Balenciaga, for instance. This luxury fashion house has an aura, a reputation for itself and its name. However, from time to time, they add items to their collections that do not look like they make much sense.

From the 2024 Paris Fashion Week, a TikTok video went viral. It showed a tape bracelet by Balenciaga. And, we kid you not, it is exactly what it sounds like.

Some outlets have gone on to report that this uncanny bracelet costs somewhere around $4,400, which is over ₹3.5 lakhs. As unbelievable as it sounds, this amount can actually be true, given the brand’s history of pricing their items at otherworldly amounts.

Sticking to this thought, here are 8 of Balenciaga’s most outrageously expensive products from over the years –

1. Towel Skirt – ₹77,234

The Towel Skirt by Balenciaga is highly authentic because it delivers exactly what it promises. It truly is a towel skirt. But, you know what? You can also DIY it at home at a fraction of the $925 you’d be paying for the brand.

2. Trash Bag Large Pouch – ₹1,54,522

So you want a trash bag, only high-end, right? Well, Balenciaga has a solution for you. Buy a Men’s Trash Bag Large Pouch. I can’t believe a thing like it exists in the first place.

3. Chips Bag – ₹1,46,286

I can do with purchasing a bag of air for 20 bucks but buying a bag resembling that packet for ₹1.4 lakhs is UNACCEPTABLE.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Ikea Bag, no sorry Blue Shopper Tote Bag – ₹1,79,335

So…something people could get from Ikea by paying barely anything, they got from Balenciaga at exponential times the price with minute changes here and there. Basically, back in 2017, the brand launched a bag that looked eerily similar to the Ikea Frakta Bag. It was almost like a lookalike.

5. Shoelace Earrings – ₹20,847

Whoever took this seriously! These shoelace earrings are literally a shoelace worth 20k. How cute!

6. Blanket Bag – ₹2,21,079

Imagine Balenciaga selling a staple sight of every desi household at a price of little over 2 lakhs. WTAF!

7. Croc Heels – ₹52,265

Not only were they not nice, they looked as if the brand was pulling some practical joke that no one could understand.

ADVERTISEMENT

8. Point Toe Clogs – ₹1,04,533

Whatever this is.

My fashion sense is not so great, but it takes no fashion connoisseur to figure out that some of these items are simply ridiculous.