We have all parked our vehicles at odd places to get stuff, but in probably a first, a Pakistan driver stopped a whole goddamn train to buy dahi.

With priorities clear like crystal, the person halts the train at a random place as his assistant steps out to get yogurt and then jumps right back in.

Inter-city train driver in Lahore gets suspended after making unscheduled stop to pick up some yoghurt.#pakistan #Railway #ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/n6csvNXksQ — Naila Tanveer🦋 (@nailatanveer) December 8, 2021

The two now stand suspended.

Here is how people reacted to this bizarre news on social media.

Swag it like Pakistan railways! https://t.co/0wLxiu2JE7 — Sam (@samjampk) December 8, 2021

"Imma pick that curd real quick, nobody gonna know, will be great after Biryani"😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/ICM3EQZn2u — pal (@xdantkillmyvibe) December 9, 2021

Anything can happen,it's pakistan 🤣🤣 — Oye Guru (@sajith1928) December 8, 2021

Aisa bhi hota hai 🤣🤣 — Guggu💗 (@Sabz_Guguminti) December 8, 2021

Yaar Biryani ke saath Raita ka plan tha 😂 — Nimish Paranjape (@NimishParanjape) December 8, 2021

You gotta get dahi when you gotta get dahi.