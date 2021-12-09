We have all parked our vehicles at odd places to get stuff, but in probably a first, a Pakistan driver stopped a whole goddamn train to buy dahi.
With priorities clear like crystal, the person halts the train at a random place as his assistant steps out to get yogurt and then jumps right back in.
Inter-city train driver in Lahore gets suspended after making unscheduled stop to pick up some yoghurt.#pakistan #Railway #ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/n6csvNXksQ— Naila Tanveer🦋 (@nailatanveer) December 8, 2021
The two now stand suspended.
Here is how people reacted to this bizarre news on social media.
Swag it like Pakistan railways! https://t.co/0wLxiu2JE7— Sam (@samjampk) December 8, 2021
"Imma pick that curd real quick, nobody gonna know, will be great after Biryani"😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/ICM3EQZn2u— pal (@xdantkillmyvibe) December 9, 2021
Anything can happen,it's pakistan 🤣🤣— Oye Guru (@sajith1928) December 8, 2021
Yaar Biryani ke saath Raita ka plan tha 😂— Nimish Paranjape (@NimishParanjape) December 8, 2021
You gotta get dahi when you gotta get dahi.