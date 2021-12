We have all parked our vehicles at odd places to get stuff, but in probably a first, a Pakistan driver stopped a whole goddamn train to buy dahi.

With priorities clear like crystal, the person halts the train at a random place as his assistant steps out to get yogurt and then jumps right back in.Β

Inter-city train driver in Lahore gets suspended after making unscheduled stop to pick up some yoghurt.#pakistan #Railway #ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/n6csvNXksQ β€” Naila TanveerπŸ¦‹ (@nailatanveer) December 8, 2021

The two now stand suspended.Β

Here is how people reacted to this bizarre news on social media.

Swag it like Pakistan railways! https://t.co/0wLxiu2JE7 β€” Sam (@samjampk) December 8, 2021

"Imma pick that curd real quick, nobody gonna know, will be great after Biryani"πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚ https://t.co/ICM3EQZn2u β€” pal (@xdantkillmyvibe) December 9, 2021

Anything can happen,it's pakistan 🀣🀣 β€” Oye Guru (@sajith1928) December 8, 2021

Aisa bhi hota hai 🀣🀣 — GugguπŸ’— (@Sabz_Guguminti) December 8, 2021

Yaar Biryani ke saath Raita ka plan tha πŸ˜‚ β€” Nimish Paranjape (@NimishParanjape) December 8, 2021

You gotta get dahi when you gotta get dahi.