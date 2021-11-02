Bananas are nice. They come in different shapes and sizes. Everyone loves bananas. I mean, not everyone. Quite a few people feel like find bananas to be smelly and some are ven biologically inclined not to like bananas. Some people like bananas and other fruits... God, this is too early in the day for NSFW jokes.

But not too early for Twitter. Case in point, this video of a guest on Pakistani news show vividly talking about bananas from Mumbai to Bangladesh, making the anchor gently chuckle. Hey, kudos to her, I can barely keep it together writing this.

And the winner is, Bombay 🍌 pic.twitter.com/wJB8lqzODa — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) November 1, 2021

Man, That is one low hanging fruit right there.

Hahaha बॉम्बे वाले राइट now।।।।😀😀😀😀😀 pic.twitter.com/v8ebLbMBEK — in the end it does not even matter (@jio_jeene_do) November 1, 2021