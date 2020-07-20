What do you do when you're invited to an Arnab Goswami debate on Republic TV? You have food.

Because you know what? There is plenty of time to do that.

I say this because one of thee panelists, Kasturi Shankar, on his news show was actually seen eating, as Arnab went on explaining what Kangana Ranaut had said about Bollywood mafias.

I need the confidence level of this lady in my life. pic.twitter.com/DoWWQgBKgc — Scotchy(Chronological) (@scotchism) July 19, 2020

And of course the footage is being circulated now.

Someone’s thoroughly enjoying the debate.😂 pic.twitter.com/xEVNVOyeLk — your friendly Tejasvi stan. (@Accio_Srush) July 19, 2020

Online classes be like https://t.co/v9BbWlvi0K — SupremeOrangeJuice (@SUPREMEm16) July 19, 2020

Friend: If you are always working from home, when do you eat?

Me: https://t.co/KUi5quXa8p — Manish Garg (@_manishgarg_) July 19, 2020

This is me when my sibling is getting beaten up by mom😂 https://t.co/qWRoMHT0EL — Meme Scream (@_memescream_) July 19, 2020

Later, Kasturi replied to one of the tweets and to be fair, she had a point.

Lol. Nothing to do with confidence. I spent 60 minutes watching Arnab in hypermode, He wasnt gonna let me talk anyways, so I left and grabbed lunch. but forgot to sign off skype. Apologies to everyone for the mess up ! No offence or disrespect intended! — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) July 19, 2020

One of the better ways to use your time.