What do you do when you're invited to an Arnab Goswami debate on Republic TV? You have food.
Because you know what? There is plenty of time to do that.
I say this because one of thee panelists, Kasturi Shankar, on his news show was actually seen eating, as Arnab went on explaining what Kangana Ranaut had said about Bollywood mafias.
I need the confidence level of this lady in my life. pic.twitter.com/DoWWQgBKgc— Scotchy(Chronological) (@scotchism) July 19, 2020
And of course the footage is being circulated now.
Food is life. To hell with #KanganaRanaut or #ArnabGoswami pic.twitter.com/cBnihoVmRx— Born Of Web (@BornOfWeb) July 19, 2020
Hey @republic I started feeling hungry while watching this debate. This also shows the seriousness about #SundayDebate of #Arnab about #BollywoodLobby 😝😝 https://t.co/DnnnUqXDIt— ख़ानाबदोश मुंबईकर (@dearvikky) July 19, 2020
Online classes be like https://t.co/v9BbWlvi0K— SupremeOrangeJuice (@SUPREMEm16) July 19, 2020
Later, Kasturi replied to one of the tweets and to be fair, she had a point.
Lol. Nothing to do with confidence. I spent 60 minutes watching Arnab in hypermode, He wasnt gonna let me talk anyways, so I left and grabbed lunch. but forgot to sign off skype. Apologies to everyone for the mess up ! No offence or disrespect intended!— Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) July 19, 2020