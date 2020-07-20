What do you do when you're invited to an Arnab Goswami debate on Republic TV? You have food. 

Because you know what? There is plenty of time to do that.

I say this because one of thee panelists, Kasturi Shankar, on his news show was actually seen eating, as Arnab went on explaining what Kangana Ranaut had said about Bollywood mafias.

And of course the footage is being circulated now. 

Later, Kasturi replied to one of the tweets and to be fair, she had a point.

One of the better ways to use your time.