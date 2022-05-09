Every day hundreds of vulnerable wildlife are displaced from their natural habitat as a result of human encroachment. As the primary cause for the loss of their environment, you'd think we owe them big time, right?

So when an endangered wild animal is exposed to a dangerous situation by inadvertently entering a human settlement, it's only human to expect our government, police force, forest officers or any concerned authority to have the basic training and resources to rescue them and guide them back to whatever's left of their home. Well, think again because what you're about to watch is plain embarrassing.

Here's everything you shouldn't do while rescuing a leopard from a vulnerable situation:

Tough day at work for people from police and forest dept.. A couple of them suffered injuries..Salute to their bravery and courage..In the end, everyone is safe..Including the leopard.. pic.twitter.com/wbP9UqBOsF — Shashank Kumar Sawan (@shashanksawan) May 8, 2022

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Panipat police department and hopefully will be immortalized in training videos of what not to do in such situations.

When you're this unprepared to handle a basic leopard rescue, how do you expect to avoid man-animal conflict which continues to be a common coup across the nation as human beings increasingly poach animal territories?

Other's were equally amazed at the spectacularly horrendous response:

1 Without precuation you went there 1st wrong.

2 Unable to see any forest department officers.

3 it exposes the inefficiancy in dealing with such contengeuos situations.

4 Trained officers are handling matters similar to Commons.

5 Lacking proper equipments and safety measures. — Mishab Bin Hamza E (@MishabHamza) May 8, 2022

Tranquilliser Gun was where?? — Sᴜᴢᴀɴɴᴇ Bᴇʀɴᴇʀᴛ (@suzannebernert) May 8, 2022

Foolish of the police to deal with a leopard without forest department. Different animal different skills. After all they cannot impose sedition charges on a leopard. Leave it to the nature police to deal with it with less stress all around — Ramesh Krishnamurthy (@arbitram) May 9, 2022

OK, but does it also highlight the need for more professionally trained personnel to attend to these situations and stationed in sensitive areas (if not everywhere)? @IndianForests @CentralIfs — Raymond Luxury Yacht (@Ray_luxuryyacht) May 8, 2022

What is this? A wrestling match? Everything that is wrong in dealing with human-animal conflict situations. & with forest department involved too? There are basic protocols laid down by forest department, which even police if/as first responders ought to be aware of. @moefcc — Sandeep Hasurkar (@SandeepHasurkar) May 8, 2022

Every police officials must be trained for handling animal attacks and such awareness programmes must be organised at civilians level also.

And govt. must ensure proper gears for the safety to be provided — Ashutosh Kumar Singh (@ashu_sait) May 9, 2022

I guess they skipped this chapter in police academy.