Kids can be quite funny and entertaining sometimes, especially, when they have limited access to vocabulary at their age.

They make up words and come up with their original sayings to put their point across but, if you really come to think of it, their version actually makes sense.

When my son was little, he used to say “fasting” instead of running. “Look Mom! I’m fasting!” — Luka Tate (@lukatate) May 30, 2018

So, in order to celebrate their childrens limitless imagination, parents took to Twitter to share the hilarious new names their kids gave to every day things. And, TBH we haven't been able to stop laughing, ever since. Check it out.

My 3-year-old calls my gray hairs "wizard hair."



I'm not getting older.



Just more powerful. — James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) June 27, 2017

My daughter just called a cemetery a person garden. I'm not even sure what she thinks is happening there. — Broken Puppet 🏡☕ (@java_assassin) June 18, 2020

My son calls dessert his "bonus round" and I think we should all follow his lead. — Valerie (@ValeeGrrl) November 30, 2017

My then-four-year-old once saw a deer & called it a moose. When we corrected him, he insisted. When we corrected him again, he glowered & grumbled “tiny moose” under his breath. Several months later, watching a nature show, we learned that deer are, indeed, tiny moose. — MmeDF (@MmeDefargeKnits) May 30, 2018

A friend’s 5yo was wailing about seeing “flamingo witches” after watching the National Geographic channel. Took a little while to figure out she was talking about vultures. — jillian (@jilliank245) May 30, 2018

My 3yo having never seen a humming bird before called it a "butterfly-dragon", I did not correct her. — Jaime Thompson (@jaimegirl) May 30, 2018

My kid calls those little ornament hangers 'Christmas Hookers' and I have no plans on telling him differently — Darin Loves Bacon (@darinlovesbacon) December 4, 2018

My son calls Toys R Us "Toys Or Else" — Defund The Police (@ElitatheLibra) November 4, 2012

My 4-year-old calls Dunkin' Donuts "Drunken Donuts."



I was going to correct her.



Then I realized it was the best idea ever for a bakery. — James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) June 9, 2016

My kid just called the statue of liberty the statue of puberty, and this is the content I signed up for when becoming a parent. — WTFDAD (@daddydoubts) June 20, 2020

My daughter calls a single slipper from a pair of slippers a "slip" and I'm never going to correct her. — Ｍｏｍｚｉｌｌａ (@milliondollrfam) April 17, 2019

My son couldn’t think of the right word for “hush puppies” so he renamed them “quiet doggies.” — Erin Tate (@erinmorgantate) May 30, 2018

A kindergartner told me she liked my hand socks...gloves obviously. But now forever hand socks. — Jenny Watson (@msjennywatson) May 30, 2018

My son renamed ‘ladle’ to ‘souper scooper’ and that’s just what’s it’s called now — Andrew D Wilson (@PsychScientists) May 30, 2018

someone help me explain to my toddler that pea soup is different from pee soup — WTFDAD (@daddydoubts) July 22, 2020

When our son was little, he called a harmonica a "cowboy trumpet". — Suzanne Blakeman (@SuzanneBlakeman) May 30, 2018

My daughter calls corn on the cob holders “corn chargers” and I think we should just let 2 year olds name everything from now on. — Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) May 27, 2018

My 2 yo thinks Siri is called Seriously. She doesn't actually know how to use Siri, so she picks up my phone and yells "seriously! call grandma!" at the screen. — Francesca (@fndesimone) May 30, 2018

My four-year-old son calls the craft store "the crap store." I don't correct him. He's right either way. — Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) November 25, 2016

This morning my three-year-old called a doughnut a cake bagel so that’s what they’re called from now on. — Swishergirl (@Swishergirl24) February 9, 2020

Kids these days...they are quite something.