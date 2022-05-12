An extraordinary case of unparalleled entitlement has emerged in Uttarakhand where a couple ridiculously wasted the court's time by lodging a complaint against their son and daughter-in-law, demanding they deliver either a grandchild or Rs 5 crore in compensation.

The parents who are based out of Haridwar claimed that they invested their life's worth in sponsoring their son's education in the United States and had to take out a loan to build their home which left them financially destitute. As a result, they have demanded a pay-up in the form of either a grandchild or a penalty of Rs 2.5 crore each from their son and daughter-in-law.

I gave my son all my money, got him trained in America. I don't have any money now. We have taken a loan from bank to build home. We're troubled financially& personally. We have demanded Rs 2.5 cr each from both my son & daughter-in-law in our petition: SR Prasad, Father pic.twitter.com/MeKMlBSFk1 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 11, 2022

On behalf of the couple, Advocate AK Srivastava insisted that the case portrays the truth of modern society. "We invest in our children, make them capable of working in good firms. Children owe their parents basic financial care. The parents have demanded either a grandchild within a year or compensation of Rs 5 crores," he said.

This case portrays the truth of society. We invest in our children, make them capable of working in good firms. Children owe their parents basic financial care. The parents have demanded either a grandchild within a year or compensation of Rs 5 crores: Advocate AK Srivastava pic.twitter.com/uH04Q8jEua — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 11, 2022

Twitter was equally bamboozled by this bizarre lawsuit:

How is having a grandchild solve your financial problems???



You weded them so that you can have a grandchild???? What???✨ — Sanchit Mishra (@s_technogeek) May 11, 2022

Exactly. First u force your child to study as per your wish and then demand love and sympathy for yourselves. What kind of parenting is this? — khushi⁷ 💜 (@BtsGirl89835918) May 11, 2022

They don't have money for themselves but pota poti k liye jaydad padi h inke pass — Ankush Agarwal (@ankush_o_here) May 12, 2022

Grand son vs 5cr,logic is damn dead here..😂😂 — Bandana (@Bandana63674449) May 11, 2022

What connection with grandchildren & financial problem? — #Manoj🇮🇳 (@ManojMallick007) May 12, 2022

Indian parents find soulmates for their children and want them to mate immediately and produce a male heir within nine months of wedding. That's the sole purpose of their existence.#wedding #IndianParents #FindingSoulmate #ArrangedMarriage #HappyMothersDay2022 https://t.co/qmuEt5SlWj — S.Grover (@DieWanderin1) May 12, 2022

How does having a grandchild help their financial troubles, wtf! https://t.co/p7lYX7GJjU — 25 din paisa double (@kathanshah09) May 12, 2022

So much tension in family whatsapp groups today, thanks to this uncle aunty!🤦🤦Also how will a grandchild help their finances, I have so many questions! https://t.co/nugLbClk1l — Aparajita Bharti (@BhartiAparajita) May 12, 2022

india in a nutshell https://t.co/NH4JltwRyT — bts jeon is a dilf (@D1LFJE0NGGUK) May 12, 2022

Now the 50 million rupee elephant in the room is: how the hell does a grandchild fix your financial problems? From what I'm seeing this is nothing more than an elite tier parental tactic to bully your child into giving you what you want.