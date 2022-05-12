An extraordinary case of unparalleled entitlement has emerged in Uttarakhand where a couple ridiculously wasted the court's time by lodging a complaint against their son and daughter-in-law, demanding they deliver either a grandchild or Rs 5 crore in compensation.

The parents who are based out of Haridwar claimed that they invested their life's worth in sponsoring their son's education in the United States and had to take out a loan to build their home which left them financially destitute. As a result, they have demanded a pay-up in the form of either a grandchild or a penalty of Rs 2.5 crore each from their son and daughter-in-law.

On behalf of the couple, Advocate AK Srivastava insisted that the case portrays the truth of modern society. "We invest in our children, make them capable of working in good firms. Children owe their parents basic financial care. The parents have demanded either a grandchild within a year or compensation of Rs 5 crores," he said.

Twitter was equally bamboozled by this bizarre lawsuit:

Now the 50 million rupee elephant in the room is: how the hell does a grandchild fix your financial problems? From what I'm seeing this is nothing more than an elite tier parental tactic to bully your child into giving you what you want. 