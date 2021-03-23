What happens when a trending meme from 2020 and a popular trend from 2021 collide? Well, it is a super hit crossover.

That's right! Social media influencer Dananeer Mobeen from Pakistan who broke the internet with her 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' video met 2020 fame Mujhe Maaro guy Momin Saqib who got famous for his hilarious rant after Pakistan lost to India in the 2019 ICC World Cup.

These two made a video where both of them flipped their dialogues and the result is damn funny.

Everybody knows who the Pawri Girl is. But in case you forgot the Mujhe Maaro guy like the rest of 2020, here's a reminder.

Fans couldn't contain themselves after they saw two of their favourite memes collaborate.

This hilarious video has gone viral with over 7 lakh views already.