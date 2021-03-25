It's safe to assume that you know about the Pawri Ho Rahi Hai meme by now. The phrase went ultra-viral, and literally everyone seems to have joined in the festivities. Here's a little reminder of how it all started.

This, in turn, was remixed into a banger by Yashraj Mukhate (obviously). Listen below.

And if you thought that enough time had passed, and the meme was fading - you'd be wrong. Pawri Ho Rahi Hai has actually been turned into a shaadi song and dance sequence!

Even the original Pawri girl, Dananeer Mobeen, posted about it.

This isn't the first time the meme/song has been used at a wedding. Here's another example.

People had some interesting reactions to the whole situation.

people are actually doing wedding dances on pawri ho rahi hai ???????? — Rabiya (@rawbaeyaa) March 1, 2021

Special Shoutout to me 🤭 & yashrajmukhate 💫#pawrihoraihai#dananeerr#pawrihorihai#Pawri pic.twitter.com/q2pKhEjnR5 — Dananeer Mobeen FP (@dananeerr_) February 18, 2021

Did I tell everyone here that I’ve been cringing at people dancing to the PSL6 anthem, Groove Mera and that Pawri Ho Rahi Hai Remix at weddings?



Well, I’m one of those people now. Kill me. Pls kill me. — Rameesha Syed (@rameeshartsyed) March 7, 2021

Wthhhh people playing this pawri song in weddings??? 🤮🤮 — Ahsan (@xiaahsan) February 26, 2021

Are we doing the Pawri Hori Hai thing on every wedding now — I. (@Notmythingz) February 14, 2021

Clearly, the meme isn't leaving us any time soon!