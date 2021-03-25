It's safe to assume that you know about the Pawri Ho Rahi Hai meme by now. The phrase went ultra-viral, and literally everyone seems to have joined in the festivities. Here's a little reminder of how it all started.
This, in turn, was remixed into a banger by Yashraj Mukhate (obviously). Listen below.
And if you thought that enough time had passed, and the meme was fading - you'd be wrong. Pawri Ho Rahi Hai has actually been turned into a shaadi song and dance sequence!
Even the original Pawri girl, Dananeer Mobeen, posted about it.
So cuteee! https://t.co/dhg4Onjjjy— Dananeer Mobeen 🌻 (@DananeerM) March 2, 2021
This isn't the first time the meme/song has been used at a wedding. Here's another example.
Shadi ki Pawrii horaii hai 😃@DananeerM #pawrihoraihai pic.twitter.com/XKlV4gs929— Ahsan Sahito (@AH5ANS) March 4, 2021
People had some interesting reactions to the whole situation.
people are actually doing wedding dances on pawri ho rahi hai ????????— Rabiya (@rawbaeyaa) March 1, 2021
I would lovee to play pawri song in wedding too..— Beenish (Nikkians) (@beenish912011) March 22, 2021
Wedding Events Feat Pawrii Horai Hai— Dananeer Mobeen FP (@dananeerr_) February 18, 2021
Did I tell everyone here that I’ve been cringing at people dancing to the PSL6 anthem, Groove Mera and that Pawri Ho Rahi Hai Remix at weddings?— Rameesha Syed (@rameeshartsyed) March 7, 2021
Well, I’m one of those people now. Kill me. Pls kill me.
Wthhhh people playing this pawri song in weddings??? 🤮🤮— Ahsan (@xiaahsan) February 26, 2021
Are we doing the Pawri Hori Hai thing on every wedding now— I. (@Notmythingz) February 14, 2021
Clearly, the meme isn't leaving us any time soon!