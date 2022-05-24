What's up with the Illuminati attempting to live life like the poor as if it's cool?

Take a look at the portion sizes at Kourtney Kardashian's wedding that isn't even enough to feed a rabbit:

Bestie, have you ever been to an Indian wedding? Our ancestors are rolling in their graves.

Twitter was also rightfully mindfucked. And the first in line to get offended? Italians.

You're telling me this family worth billions of dollars can afford 60,000 rupee plates but not a human-sized serving of pasta? What fresh hell is this?