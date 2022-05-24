What's up with the Illuminati attempting to live life like the poor as if it's cool?
Take a look at the portion sizes at Kourtney Kardashian's wedding that isn't even enough to feed a rabbit:
Bestie, have you ever been to an Indian wedding? Our ancestors are rolling in their graves.
Twitter was also rightfully mindfucked. And the first in line to get offended? Italians.
Same energyhttps://t.co/unN5Qdhyhn— cindai (@taciiin) May 24, 2022
THE PASTA IS DOLCE??????— p (@p00320401) May 23, 2022
are trying to tell us .. that spaghetti with tomato sauce is rich delicacy? maybe if it was something like lagasagne etc with ricotta and tons of other cheeses.. this was way downsized.. should have been embarrassed to serve it— Donna Nunya (@DonnaNunya) May 24, 2022
I feel like those servings are an attack on my people. It's an icecream scoop worth of pasta.— Giovanni Torre (@GiovanniTorre) May 23, 2022
I’ve never seen someone do shots of pasta before 🤣— Agent Coulson 😎 (@NathanLewisWV) May 23, 2022
was yolanda in charge of the catering— ً (@CHERRYH3AVEN) May 23, 2022
"Your dinner tonight is spaghetto."— There is one Rick Healey among us (@TwoToTheFifth) May 23, 2022
"Don't you mean spaghetti?"
"No."
I married an Italian. Maybe if he served portions like this I wouldn’t have gained 2 stone— Debra Battistini (@debrabattistini) May 23, 2022
not people thinking this is how much we actually eat during Italian weddings 💀 https://t.co/muyPzQikUc— el (@baektoyeoI) May 24, 2022
I’m begging non Italians to not think this is a typical Italian weeding cause it’s NOT 😭 https://t.co/yApxmdSLxL— r (@defsnrs) May 24, 2022
Serve this at a South Asian wedding and the guests will stab you. https://t.co/BL4cYX1tq6— Sachi (@route345art) May 24, 2022
That’s not pasta that’s my shoelace https://t.co/t0eVGmL5yy— nivek (@k3vinsinghh) May 24, 2022
imagine having ur wedding in italy and being stingy with pasta😭😭😭 https://t.co/w9MiN9gzJq— . (@yikessaf) May 23, 2022
The garlic bread. https://t.co/MvzewezPxi pic.twitter.com/qqtCx4939m— mynx (@carissarho) May 23, 2022
you cant pull this shit at a desi wedding. the guests would start a literal war https://t.co/zceJgAsfAG— 🎼p a b o⁷🎼 (@aegyoeobta) May 24, 2022
You're telling me this family worth billions of dollars can afford 60,000 rupee plates but not a human-sized serving of pasta? What fresh hell is this?