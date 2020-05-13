Face masks have become a part of our lives now. Don't say that you are bored of them because they are saving you from a deadly outcome.

Just try and have some fun with them to switch things up a little like these folks:

1. My edible face mask

2. Is this the new normal!

3. I am artsy

4. Corona Virus be like- am I joke to you!?

5. Bilkul risk nahi lene ka!

6. Not gonna waste a shopping bag

7. DIY Level - Infinity

8. Mah Life, Mah Rules!

9. Are you down for some extra protection?

10. Fashionable face masks, anyone?

Global fashion search platform Lyst has published its ranking of the world’s hottest fashion brands and products for Q1 of 2020. And guess what: the Most Searched-For Fashion Item of 2020 So Far Is Virgil Abloh’s F/W 2019 Off-White arrow-emblazoned black cotton men's face mask. pic.twitter.com/msgX2IrpqZ — Models Of Diversity (@ModsOfDiversity) April 30, 2020

11. Fashion game on the point

12. Who told you that you can't look adorable in a face mask?

13. Maintain some distance, pal

14. Nooooo!

15. Perfect for social distancing

16. 'Sequins' of events

17. I like it rough!

18. Zipper, at last

19. Don't get confused

20. No tongue in cheek comments, ok!

21. Royal Mask

See, creativity and humour can do wonders.



