Life is tough in itself with the world falling apart as we see it. Therefore, it is important to take it upon yourself to make it easier for you with every decision.
This Reddit thread asks people about the ways they improved the quality of their lives.
1. Watching the sky
2. Exercising everyday
3. Moving closer to work
4. On the other side: Moving away from home
5. Doing at least one chore a day
6. Removing the doormat
7. Quitting smoking
8. Giving up internet wars
9. Reading more, not just "high-brow" literature
10. Eating properly
11. Getting diagnosed
12. Lazer eye surgeries
13. Leaving unhappy/toxic relationships
14. Living in the work week, not despite it
15. Switching eco-friendly for period products
16. Getting a bidet
From life-changing decisions to the smallest alterations, it is all about making your life easier and more fulfilling.