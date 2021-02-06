Just like everything else in the world, dates are sort of unpredictable. Especially the ones where you don't know the other person well. Sometimes, they end up in a really strange, even sad manner, and there's not much you can do about it except learn and hope to do better

But a wise person once said, "Learn from the mistakes of others". So, here we bring to you some of the weirdest dating experiences of the people on the internet. Read on.

Answer source.

Answer source.

Answer source.

Answer source.

Answer source.

Answer source.

Answer source.

Answer source.

Answer source.

Answer source.

Answer source.

I feel good about my own dates after this. I have been on some really strange ones myself.