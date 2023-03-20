I think we’ve all been in situations where we’ve been hesitant about expressing certain opinions, especially if we’re aware that they may not be mainstream. So, in a world where sharing such opinions is a rarity, this Twitter thread where people have shared their most unpopular opinions seems quite interesting.

What unpopular opinion can put you in this position?? pic.twitter.com/hDd0W1xZJb — Usisi Nandi🦋 (@pallnandi) February 17, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT The thread began with @pallnandi‘s post asking people what opinion they’d share even if the people around them wouldn’t necessarily agree with it, and boy oh boy, did the comments begin to pour in.

Pineapple on pizza IS OK https://t.co/1CdIXgVdfM — Jason Kneen (@jasonkneen) March 10, 2023

YOU don't owe your parents anything and their trauma's are NOT YOUR PROBLEM — tarik (@tarikkarsli) February 23, 2023

The Office isn't funny — J. Strand (@DJ_Ajaxx) February 21, 2023

Ketchup tastes fake, like recycled plastic had a baby with tomato sauce — Mel, LSW, MSW (@holyqueerit) February 24, 2023

Man of Steel is better than any stand alone movie Marvel has ever made — Wyatt McMinn (@WyattMcMinn) March 4, 2023

I don't really care about your baby/toddler/child whatever photos, please don't bother, if you have a pet, I'll gladly look at a billion of those pics. — Jinath Hyder🇨🇦 (@JinathHyder) February 22, 2023

Watching sports is a waste of time. — $RonHeartt🪓 (@RonHeartt) February 23, 2023

Anime should've never went mainstream — Frank Jaeger (@godkingjaeger) February 27, 2023

The show friends is not funny — Young HDM (@YoungHDM96) February 26, 2023

Taxation is theft. — CABNAB ☽☾ (@the4crosses) February 23, 2023

Karma doesn't exist in my opinion. It's a social construct created by humans to feel like they'd get justice when they are wronged. Someone can do you dirty and go on to live an amazing and beautiful life without repercussion while your life gets worse.That's just how life works. — Engr. Abdulrahim Mustapha (@Abdoulrahiem) February 22, 2023

Ppl always having something to say about your life is NOT a passive-aggressive way to show they care—-they're a myriad of things, and it's nothing positive. — Abnormal Enigma (@ParadisiacJaye) March 18, 2023

Being blunt is not a badge of honor, you're just mean. There's a way to be honest and kind without being unnecessarily rude to everybody. — Miles Johnson (@Mileshj010) March 14, 2023

Full salary tranparency. Every employee at a company should know what his/her peers and managers make. — Ed DeRosa (@EJXD2) February 23, 2023

dating is supposed to be fun. relationships are supposed to be fun. love is supposed to be enjoyable. don't ever let the internet convince you that you have to suffer first to deserve a genuine connection w someone. — Sahana Singh (@sahanaxsingh) February 21, 2023

Beyoncé is overrated 🫣 — Jayla Kamille (@JaylaWaylaH) February 24, 2023

Most of these "unpopular" opinions aren't unpopular at all. https://t.co/CLHKmz7qnz — Sachiko Ishikawa (@Ishikawa_Sachi) March 20, 2023

y'all take kpop releases way too seriously… https://t.co/jZq5RJaWi3 — ‎‎ً (@jugwoos) March 19, 2023

Everything else is fine, but Beyoncé is NOT overrated!