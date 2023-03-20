I think we’ve all been in situations where we’ve been hesitant about expressing certain opinions, especially if we’re aware that they may not be mainstream. So, in a world where sharing such opinions is a rarity, this Twitter thread where people have shared their most unpopular opinions seems quite interesting.

Credit: Twitter

The thread began with @pallnandi‘s post asking people what opinion they’d share even if the people around them wouldn’t necessarily agree with it, and boy oh boy, did the comments begin to pour in.

Credit: Giphy

Take a look for yourself:

Credit: Twitter
Credit: Twitter
Credit: Twitter
Credit: Twitter
Credit: Twitter
Credit: Twitter
Credit: Twitter
Credit: Twitter
Credit: Twitter
Credit: Twitter
Credit: Twitter
Credit: Twitter
Credit: Twitter

Credit: Twitter
Credit: Twitter
Credit: Twitter
Credit: Twitter
Credit: Twitter

Everything else is fine, but Beyoncé is NOT overrated!